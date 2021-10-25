LogPoint welcomes Charles Kenney as Regional Director for the Americas Cybersecurity expert and seasoned leader will spearhead LogPoint's strategic development in the US market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the global cybersecurity innovator, today announced Charles Kenney, CISSP as Regional Director for the Americas. Based in Boston, Kenney will be responsible for driving strategic growth and overseeing the team of sales, marketing and technical professionals in the US.

Charles Kenney, LogPoint, Regional Director, Americas

Kenney joins LogPoint with over 25 years of cybersecurity experience. Prior to joining LogPoint, he held leadership positions at various technology companies including most recently Chief Revenue Officer at SEWORKS, as well as BitSight Technologies, IBM/Qradar and Cisco.

"As LogPoint continues to accelerate growth and expansion in the US market, Charles Kenney will be a key leader in our mission to deliver current and future customers the most innovative and efficient threat detection and response capabilities available," said Jesper Zerlang, CEO, LogPoint. "Charles' rich cybersecurity leadership will help guide our company's vision in the US as we continue to revolutionize the SIEM industry and help SOCs solve the most complex cybersecurity challenges through automation."

Kenney joins on the heels of LogPoint's recent announcement of advancing its foundational cybersecurity capabilities, including SOAR in its core SIEM solution. The integration of native SOAR into LogPoint's SIEM platform introduces an unprecedented level of automation, increased speed, and precision in incident response, bringing SOAR to organizations of all sizes.

"LogPoint is at a pivotal moment in the SIEM industry and I am excited to be part of such an innovative team," said Charles Kenney. "As LogPoint expands its capabilities through SOAR and XDR, it provides the perfect opportunity to deliver exactly what customers across all industries need – an effective and efficient way to protect their organization's most critical assets. I look forward to helping solve these problems while creating a stronger strategy for threat detection and response across the entire ecosystem."

LogPoint provides an integrated, foundational security operations platform, including its core SIEM solution, UEBA, SAP security, and SOAR. LogPoint accelerates the detection and response to threats and enables organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence: supporting cybersecurity, compliance, IT operations, and business analytics.

LogPoint is the only platform certified to the EAL Level 3+ standard and is committed to ensuring data privacy with features ranging from compliance tools to native features supporting the "four-eyes" principle in security operations.

For more information, contact : Mads Lindberg, VP Communications, Tel.: +45 3031 7141, Email: mal@logpoint.com

