Mint House, a New Category of Hospitality, Adds to Portfolio with Multi-City Expansion

Mint House, a tech-enabled residential hospitality company offering spacious, apartment-style accommodations across the U.S., announced today its plans for further expansion with new locations in Dallas, TX, Seattle, WA and New Orleans, LA. The openings, scheduled for Fall 2021, are part of Mint House's expansion plan of adding 3,000 units in 30 markets within the next 12 months, including Brooklyn, Atlanta, D.C., and Charlotte—firmly positioning the disruptive hospitality brand to fundamentally change the way we live, work and play while away from home.

The expansion marks the first locations in New Orleans and Seattle for the next-generation hospitality brand as well as the second location in Texas—adding to its already impressive roster of top-tier markets including New York, Austin, Denver, Nashville and Miami. The new locations will feature Mint House's thoughtful amenities such as full kitchens, washer/dryers, smart workspaces and expansive living areas in addition to their proprietary tech stack, which includes mobile check-in and keyless entry, smart thermostats, pre-stocked groceries, in-room on-demand fitness from MIRROR, and in-room retail experiences—allowing guests to shop their spaces and purchase home goods and decor directly to their home. Mint House guests also have access to an array of high-end building amenities ranging from private outdoor areas and rooftop pools to state-of-the-art-fitness centers and award-winning restaurants.

"Mint House continues to exceed growth projections, illustrating the demand for a new take on hospitality that prioritizes smart, highly amenitized and tech-enabled spaces with the comforts of home like full kitchens and purposeful living and working areas," said Mint House Founder and CEO Will Lucas. "Our newest Mint House properties are prime examples of our mission to offer travelers something new with something familiar in an entirely new category of hospitality."

The following new Mint House locations are slated to open later this Fall:

Rising high above museums, theaters, and world-class entertainment at the city's coveted Atelier apartment building, Mint House Dallas Arts District provides the comforts of home with the perks of a luxury hotel. Ranging from one-to-three bedrooms, many with dedicated loft-style work spaces and game parlours, Mint House's 40 apartments will feature in-room MIRROR exercise technology and scan-able products and decor to shop from their phone. Mint House guests will enjoy private balconies and terraces, 11-foot ceilings with expansive views, walk-in closets and the highest private pool deck in Dallas—with an infinity-edge pool, private cabanas and a pool butler. The premium building offers a new membership-quality fitness center, interior and exterior lounge space with grills, co-working space, and an onsite shop with coffee, food, and other essentials. The new location is set to open in November and will be located at 1801 N Pearl St, Dallas, TX 75201.

Mint House Seattle - Downtown

Ideally situated within walking distance to Pike Place Market, one of America's longest-running farmers' markets, Mint House Seattle Downtown is located in the heart of one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods. The recently renovated units feature 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz & granite countertops, and designer floor-to-ceiling tile in bathrooms and kitchens. Debuting two full floors of highly designed, fully tech-enabled apartments, the residential destination includes a fitness center, pet-washing room, and ample storage. Guests will enjoy the best of the Emerald City's food, drink, and vibrant culture at Mint House's latest location, set to open in November at 104 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101.

Mint House New Orleans - Riverside

Located minutes from New Orleans' famed French Quarter, Mint House New Orleans Riverside is an adaptive reuse project housed in a converted warehouse with 15 design-forward, spacious apartments ranging from one-to-three bedrooms. The interiors were inspired by the bold colors and history of New Orleans. Much like the hidden details throughout the city, there are layers of material, texture, and color within the rooms creating an inspired and dynamic guest experience. Guests will enjoy full kitchens, dedicated workspaces, expansive living areas, an in-room MIRROR, and the ability to shop in-room products directly from their phone, as well as access to a fitness center and rooftop lounge areas. The new location is set to open in November and will be located at 315 Girod St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

The news of the company, known for leading the FLEX multifamily asset class that effectively combines hospitality and real estate into an entirely new category, comes on the heels of the appointments of three new key executives to Mint House's senior team—Paul Sacco as Chief Development Officer, Jim Mrha as Chief Financial Officer, and Jess Berkin as Head of Brand. Mint House also recently launched its flagship location in New York, Mint House at 70 Pine, which was ranked the #1 hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, qualifying the company's strong growth and performance in the last year.

"Coming out of a year that has changed so many aspects of the way we work, travel and even buy our groceries, we are proud to have created a brand that adapts and responds to the needs of today's traveler," said Mint House's Chief Development Officer Paul Sacco. "These portfolio additions demonstrate both the demand for a new type of hospitality that more seamlessly fits into our new normal, as well as the growing interest in this new flexible asset class."

Since its launch in 2017, Mint House has worked to fill the gap in the hospitality market by creating a brand that was not only thoughtfully designed but workspace-efficient and practical—allowing guests to stay for two nights or two months with spaces that are on average three times larger than the size of traditional hotel rooms. The Mint House model is distinguished by providing its guests the classic comforts of home and the modern luxury of a hotel within a fully tech-enabled space for an efficient and frictionless stay—from setting your preferred temperature to having your favorite foods in the fridge and on-demand work-outs qued before even stepping into your room. The innovative travel brand also provides developers flexibility and profitability during varying economic climates or different stages of the building's life cycle through a revenue-sharing model that creates a partnership between Mint House and building ownership. Unlike a traditional lease, Mint House's revenue-sharing model creates a reciprocal system where Mint House's success benefits both parties.

About Mint House

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and creating a new category of accommodations fundamentally changing the way we live, work and play away from home—all powered by technology. Mint House apartments are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a hotel but still delivers on the personalized service, consistency and thoughtful amenities travelers have come to expect today.

Founded in 2017, Mint House has raised approximately $50M from leading venture capital firms like Revolution Ventures and executives from trusted hospitality and real estate brands. Today, Mint House has more than 20 artfully designed, tech-first hotels in 12 cities including New York, Miami, Austin and Nashville, with plans to expand to 3,000 units in 30 markets within the next 12 months.

