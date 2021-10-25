Newmark Group to Webcast Analyst and Investor Event on Tuesday December 7th, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced that it will webcast a presentation for investors and analyst scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

This event will be hosted by Newmark's management team and will include presentations by executives regarding the Company's financial results, operations, and outlook. The event will start at 10:00 AM ET and conclude at approximately 11:30 AM ET.

The general public is invited to view the presentation slides and listen to a live audio webcast of the event at the "Investor Relations" section of nmrk.com or directly at ir.nmrk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Newmark's investor relations website 24 hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Mcgruder

+1 212-829-7124

