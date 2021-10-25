Redox Launches Connector to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare through Microsoft Azure and AppSource Marketplaces

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redox announces a new connector to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, enabling frictionless interoperability between Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and over 85 EHR vendors. Redox's connector is available through Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is a cloud platform that enables providers, life sciences, and payers to enhance clinical and operational insights, deliver higher quality patient experiences, and increase end-to-end security and compliance. Redox, familiar with all EHR vendors and legacy data formats, provides an interoperability layer for Microsoft Azure customers to quickly convert their legacy data to the FHIR® R4 standard and enable real-time connectivity at scale.

The Redox connector to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare leverages Redox's interoperability managed service, used by thousands of healthcare delivery organizations and hundreds of technology vendors. In addition to real-time FHIR® normalization, the Redox Platform includes robust developer tools and testing harness, message and error logging, full text searching, and user access and security.

"We're observing a cloud revolution in healthcare and life sciences," says Devin Soelberg, vice president of Business Development and Strategic Partners at Redox. "Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare offers value to provider organizations, digital health developers, and payers - that value is multiplied by frictionless, real-time interoperability with EHRs. Redox's new connector for Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare allows Azure customers to pair their secure and reliable infrastructure with Redox's integration network and managed service securely and compliantly bidirectionally exchange data between vendors and health systems across the country."

"The next generation of patient care requires harmonizing healthcare data from multiple disparate sources," said Tom McGuinness, corporate vice president of Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, Microsoft. "Redox helps accelerate data access for Microsoft customers, and they have proven themselves as a key partner in the EHR integration space. The Redox connector to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare underscores that reliability and security of healthcare data exchange is a necessary standard, not a feature of care."

You can find more details about the Redox connector to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare at https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/redoxinc1619113986203.redox_azurefhiradaptor

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 350 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 28 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com.

FHIR® is a registered trademark of Health Level Seven International (HL7) and is used with the permission of HL7. Use of this trademark does not constitute an endorsement of products/services by HL7®.

