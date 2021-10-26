NBC Sports' Chris Simms Joins Pointsbet To Collaborate On Sports Betting Content

DENVER and STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator and the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, today announced a partnership with NFL and college football analyst Chris Simms to create unique and authentic betting content for distribution across NBC Sports and PointsBet platforms.

Simms, who played eight NFL seasons following a four-year career at the University of Texas, will create sports betting content around the NFL beginning this week. He will offer in-depth film breakdowns on teams and players, offering greater insight for those looking to bet on NFL games and player props. PointsBet will also incorporate a weekly betting segment in the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.

"PointsBet's philosophy is to work with the best talent in the industry, and Chris is the perfect addition to our team," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "With a presence across multiple platforms in the NBC Sports universe, he will help to develop up-to-date and entertaining betting segments that will reach beyond our key demographics. As the amount of in-play betting increases, today's users of the PointsBet app are looking for the kind of insight and information that someone with his experience can offer."

Simms' betting content will help PointsBet users Live Your Bet Life™ and enhance the sporting experience while showcasing our easy-to-use interface and lightning-fast app. Backed by our market-leading technology infrastructure, category-leading in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space, PointsBet is bringing the game to bettors like never before, regardless of your skill level.

NFL betting content created by Simms is the latest collaboration between PointsBet and NBC Sports. This season, PointsBet launched integrations on the Football Night in America studio show and the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final postgame show. In addition, NBC Sports EDGE, part of the NBC Sports Next portfolio and one of the internet's highest-trafficked fantasy sports and gaming websites, is providing more football content this season than ever before across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms. NBC Sports EDGE's shows include Bet the Edge: Blitzing the Board, which features guest appearances from PointsBet's Head Oddsmaker Jay Croucher and Senior Editor Teddy Greenstein, and streams on Peacock's NBC Sports channel on Fridays at 7 p.m. ET and Sundays at noon ET.

Viewers can also enjoy the Sunday Night 7 free-to-play NFL game on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet. The app allows viewers to participate in a seven-question contest focused on the upcoming game featuring a $100,000 jackpot.

"We're excited to have Chris' perspective and insight across our sports betting content," said Will McIntosh, EVP, Digital & Sports Consumer Business, NBC Sports Next. "This is a great fit and opportunity to further engage viewers, given Chris' popular rankings and analysis of teams and players."

Simms provides analysis across numerous NBC Sports programs and platforms, including Football Night in America, the most-watched weekly studio show in sports. He also co-hosts Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio, Peacock Sunday Night Football Final with Kathryn Tappen, and is the host of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, an NFL and college football program exclusively for NBC Sports' digital, social and audio platforms.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports Next, known for its sports technology product innovation, equips more than 30MM players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, a youth sports club, league and team management platform; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; GolfPass the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; TeamUnify, swim team management services; GoMotion, sports and fitness business software solutions; and NBC Sports Edge, (formerly Rotoworld) a leading platform for fantasy sports information and betting-focused tools. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

CONTACT: Patrick Eichner, patrick.eichner@pointsbet.com

