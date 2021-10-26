Elcomsoft Downloads iCloud Data Without a Password, Uses Trusted Device Authentication

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. releases a major update to Elcomsoft Phone Breaker, the company's mobile forensic extraction tool, bringing the ability to download all types of data from the user's iCloud account, including end-to-end encrypted information, without the login and password. A trusted iOS device can now be used to authenticate into iCloud.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 10 adds a new authentication method for iCloud extractions. Instead of using the login and password and solving the two-factor authentication challenge, forensic experts can now authenticate to iCloud with the user's trusted iOS device. By using a trusted device, experts benefit from unrestricted access to all types of information stored in the user's iCloud account including cloud backups produced by all devices sharing the same Apple ID, photos, synchronized data, and end-to-end encrypted data such as the user's passwords, browsing history, and health information.

To benefit from the new authentication method, experts must use the user's iPhone or iPad that is signed in to their Apple ID at the time of extraction. The device must be unlocked and either jailbroken or running a version of iOS supported by Elcomsoft's agent app, which is also provided as part of a package.

"The new authentication method delivers the complete iCloud extraction experience, including access to end-to-end encrypted data", says Vladimir Katalov, Elcomsoft CEO. "At this time, Elcomsoft Phone Breaker is the only third-party solution on the market allowing to access end-to-end encrypted data and iCloud backups saved by iPhone and iPad devices running any version of iOS. Pulling backups from the cloud is often the only means of accessing critical evidence that may no longer be present on the iPhone itself."

Pricing and Availability

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 10 is immediately available for Windows and macOS. This update is free to existing users with currently valid licenses. The Forensic edition is available for $799, while the more affordable Professional edition is available to individual and business customers for $199. Device-based authentication is exclusive to Forensic edition. Local pricing may vary.

About ElcomSoft

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft develops state-of-the-art computer forensics tools, provides computer forensics training and computer evidence consulting services. Since 1997, ElcomSoft has been providing support to businesses, law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft tools are used by most of the Fortune 500 corporations, multiple branches of the military all over the world, foreign governments, and all major accounting firms.

