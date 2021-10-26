Everi Launches High-Performing Online Slot And Gaming Content In Connecticut

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, has partnered with multiple iGaming operators to bring Everi's award-winning gaming content to online casinos in Connecticut.

With this launch, Everi's exciting three-reel mechanical themes and video slot content is available in the state for the first time. Over the past three years, Everi Digital has extended the footprint of its proprietary Spark Remote Game Server™ ("Spark RGS"), which houses its iGaming slot content, to include Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada.

During this time, Everi has become a top provider of iGaming content to operators and has consistently grown its reputation for creating compelling content. The Company's digital gaming catalog features more than 50 engaging titles, over 20 of which are now available in Connecticut. Some of the industry-recognized titles include: the award-winning Cash Machine™, the classic three-reel, 9-line video title Double Ruby™, and El Dorado The Lost City® – a five-reel, 40-line game featuring a "reel match" bonus.

"Our growing partnerships with iGaming operators have allowed us to deliver top-performing content to online players currently across a total of nine states and provinces in the U.S. and Canada," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "Everi's strong and growing digital game presence continues to resonate with players in all of the markets where we are live. We are pleased to be a day one launch partner in the state, and we are confident our distinct games will be popular with online players in Connecticut as we continue to grow our online presence."

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

