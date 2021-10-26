loanDepot Hits It Out of the Park with Major League Baseball, Donating $665,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Official Mortgage Provider of MLB and Presenting Sponsor of the ALCS and NLCS Adds $115,000 to Regular Season Contribution during the Two Series, part of its "Home Means Everything" RBI Campaign

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By the time the final pitch was thrown ending Major League Baseball's 2021 League Championship Series, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, racked up more than $665,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America through its "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign, which unfolded across the regular season and Postseason.

"Together with MLB in our first year of partnership, we have made a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of young people," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Taking care of the communities in which we live and work is part of our DNA, and everyone on Team loanDepot is proud of our contributions to Boys & Girls Clubs."

As the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB, loanDepot donated $25 for every RBI during the regular season, which reached 20,993, totaling more than $550,000. Taking its commitment deep into the playoffs, the company, which is also Presenting Sponsor of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS), committed $1,000 per RBI during the two series. With each of the dramatic, high-scoring pennant battles reaching six games – the four teams tallied 115 RBI, raising an additional $115,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The cumulative $665,000 donation will fund life-changing support for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, serving more than 4 million youth across the nation. The organization and its local clubs empower youth to realize their full potential and achieve great futures through the promotion of academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles.

"As we celebrate the 25th year of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's partnership with Major League Baseball, loanDepot's 'Home Means Everything' campaign exemplified the shared values each organization has for helping young people," said Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Vice President, Business & Community Affairs Frank Sanchez. "The impact of this donation to local Clubs and the National organization will support programs including workforce development, baseball and softball, technology resources and more. Boys & Girls Clubs of America appreciates loanDepot and MLB's commitment to youth and the communities we serve."

Half of the total donation will be allocated to the Atlanta-based Boys & Girls Clubs of America national headquarters, while the other half will support local clubs in areas where many members of Team loanDepot live and work, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Orange County, Calif., Nashville, Phoenix and Miami, home of loanDepot Park.

The campaign garnered support from past and present MLB stars including three-time World Series champion David Ortiz, who ranks third all-time in League Championship Series RBI.

Throughout the ALCS and NLCS, loanDepot also provided Boys & Girls Clubs of America's regional "Youth of the Year" (YOY) recipients with one-of-a-kind MLB Postseason experiences in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles and Atlanta. The celebrated teens were invited to step onto the field to watch their favorite teams take batting practice and meet some of their favorite players before watching the playoff action.

The highlight of this effort unfolded at Game Three of the NLCS when Hsieh invited 20-year-old Nicolas Sanchez, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Central Orange Coast's 2020 Youth of the Year, onto the mound to join him in throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Braves matchup in LA.

"Stepping onto the mound at Dodger Stadium to throw the first pitch with Nicolas was truly a special moment," said Hsieh. "I was so happy to celebrate the power of Boys & Girls Clubs, and their impact on the communities we serve, while standing beside him – and I'm proud to partner with an organization that provides such critical support to help children and families reach their full potential."

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

