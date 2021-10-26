Physician's Weekly Announces Chief Revenue Officer, Joe Marziani

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly LLC, a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals, today announced the appointment of Joe Marziani in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to Greg Jackson, CEO of Physician's Weekly.

For more than 35 years, Physician’s Weekly LLC, has been a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals at the point of care. For more information visit www.PhysiciansWeekly.com. (PRNewsfoto/Physician's Weekly)

In this role, Marziani will oversee and build upon an already successful sales organization; one that has nearly tripled over the last three years. He will be responsible for monetizing the company's core business of in-office wallboards that reach half of all practicing doctors across the U.S. Additionally, he is tasked in the development of sales strategies, products, and operations for the company's fast-growing digital business. This new hire is part of Physician's Weekly strategy to broaden the suite of custom solutions available to pharmaceutical marketers who want to target key opinion leaders and healthcare professionals digitally, including: online, e-newsletters, digital conferences, mobile apps and podcasts.

Prior to joining Physician's Weekly, Marziani had been tapped to create and lead sales and new business departments, including myHealthTeams, LevelEx, and 15 years at WebMD. He brings to Physician's Weekly a track record of successful collaborations with medium and large pharmaceutical companies on marketing solutions, clinical trial recruitment, market research and more.

"We are excited for Joe to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the team," said Greg Jackson, CEO of Physician's Weekly. "As pharmaceutical and device marketers rely more heavily on non-personal promotion, especially digital, we felt it necessary to have a CRO experienced in providing a world-class digital experience for healthcare professionals as well as pharmaceutical and medical device marketers."

"Physician's Weekly is a brand trusted by HCPs and pharma advertisers, and I am thrilled to expand upon that trust and integrity as we double down on our digital business," explained Marziani.

About Physician's Weekly (www.physiciansweekly.com)

For nearly 40 years, Physician's Weekly LLC, has been a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals. The company's unique wallboard publication—the cornerstone of its success—is located in over 30,000 top, medical institutions and group practices across the U.S. Physician's Weekly offers in-depth interviews with respected experts in the industry who weigh in on landmark research and trending topics affecting the medical community, medical conference and meeting coverage, as well as accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) activities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Physician's Weekly