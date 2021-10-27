One Drop Delivers Novel AI-Powered Solution For Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

Market availability of the cardiovascular disease prevention module co-developed with Bayer demonstrates One Drop's continued expansion into new therapeutic areas

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with chronic conditions worldwide, today announced the release of a digital, AI-enabled cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention module. The new CVD prevention module is the first co-developed digital product to emerge from the collaboration between One Drop and Bayer in support of One Drop's expansion into a wide range of therapeutic areas.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 80% of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes are preventable. Yet, cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the U.S . One Drop's CVD prevention module provides members with a personalized digital health program that combines clinical best practices with the latest in technology and predictive analytics to reduce CVD risk.

"The new CVD prevention module comes from combining our respective expertise to jointly bridge the gap between healthcare and technology," said Jeanne Kehren, CIO and head of digital and commercial innovation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals. "This launch is an important milestone in our joint endeavor with One Drop to make integrated care a transformative solution for the patients and a key player in the healthcare industry."

The digital-first approach to CVD prevention provides a holistic set of digital tools and coaching placing One Drop members on a healthier path by personalizing care, gathering data, and providing actionable insights, all in a user-friendly mobile app. The program seeks to reduce the broader burden of disease for those at risk while lowering costs for employers and health plans.

"By removing barriers to access to care and critical health information, One Drop instills confidence in our members, equipping them with the tools needed to make intelligent decisions, improve outcomes, and reach their full potential," said Rachel Yap Martens, EVP of commercial solutions and corporate strategy at One Drop. "The life-altering potential of our cardiovascular disease prevention module would not have been possible without the support and deep expertise from our strategic partner, Bayer. The CVD prevention module is one of many outputs to come, thanks to our productive partnership that will help countless people improve their lives."

The One Drop CVD prevention module offers several ways to optimize an individual's health, including:

Connected medical devices to help lower heart disease risk: Best-in-class medical devices from Withings capture blood pressure and weight automatically tracked in the One Drop app alongside food, medications, physical activity, glucose, and A1C from thousands of other integrations. capture blood pressure and weight automatically tracked in the One Drop app alongside food, medications, physical activity, glucose, and A1C from thousands of other integrations.

Heart-healthy habit-building backed by science: The program combines behavioral science principles, data science, and customized educational content to guide members towards positive habits in weight management, physical activity, and diet for a heart-healthy life.

Simplified food logging linked to health trends: A leading-edge food logging experience makes it easier for members to stay on track while also allowing them to observe and react to trends over time. Includes sodium and fiber tracking.

One-on-one health coaching by registered nurses (RNs): Direct access to health management professionals specializing in CVD for personalized support and regular progress check-ins.

Biometric predictions and insights, powered by artificial intelligence: The CE-marked analysis engines behind glucose forecasts and blood pressure insights are powered by One Drop's proprietary machine learning algorithms and more than 30 billion health data points from millions of members worldwide. Blood pressure insights help members at risk for CVD understand how their blood pressure is trending and offer tactical recommendations and support in real-time. : The CE-marked analysis engines behindandare powered by One Drop's proprietary machine learning algorithms and more than 30 billion health data points from millions of members worldwide. Blood pressure insights help members at risk for CVD understand how their blood pressure is trending and offer tactical recommendations and support in real-time.

The CVD prevention module is available to new and renewing employer customers via One Drop's multi-condition employer program. One Drop will offer consumers a health-focused program in Fall 2021, available in the award-winning One Drop app (iOS and Android) and through select product bundles at www.onedrop.today .

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company at the nexus of personal diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth. Powered by machine learning algorithms and a wealth of real-time data, the digital platform combines predictive insights, a behavior change program, and the human touch of coaching, filling in the gaps between doctor's visits and simplifying daily decision-making. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life.

One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the award-winning One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today, Walmart, Amazon, BestBuy, the Apple Store, and CVS.

For information on how One Drop can help your organization lower its cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today, or visit joinonedrop.com/employer.

