OSC Edge Earns Spot on Washington Technology's 2021 Fast 50 List

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OSC Edge (also known as Open SAN Consulting, LLC) a leading IT enterprise solutions firm specializing in technology and professional services solutions to government and public sector agencies, was named by Washington Technology as a Fast 50 honoree for 2021. The publication lists 50 of the nation's fastest growing small businesses, which is a celebration of their depth, diversity, and hard work in the federal sector.

OSC Edge has shown sustained growth and ranks at number 20 based on its five-year compound growth rate of 54.1 percent which is reflective of its substantial revenue increase over the last three years. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, OSC Edge is the only company listed from the state of Georgia, representing the Southeast.

"This recognition is made possible through the collective collaboration, dedication and innovation of our OSC Edge team. They are dedicated to the mission of our government customers and focus on delivering impactful results, which is proven by our results-driven past performance and continued growth," says Tiffany N. Bailey, president and CEO, OSC Edge.

To be eligible for the list, a company must be considered a fast-growing small business in the government market with at least $50,000 in government revenue in 2016. It ranks small businesses according to their compound annual growth rate over the last five years. Government revenue includes prime contract subcontract work in the federal, state, and local markets. This year's Fast 50 companies comprise a depth of capabilities, but also note that innovation and cutting-edge skills aren't solely found at the largest companies in the market.

Washington Technology, a web-based specialty publication, is considered the foremost authoritative source of competitive intelligence for executives of small businesses in the federal contracting or GovCon market.

Open SAN Consulting, LLC (dba OSC Edge) assists government and private sector clients by providing expert enterprise IT solutions including engineering, data center management, and cyber security. Specialized services include cloud services, CSfC, VDI/virtualization, specialized training, and SIEM solutions.

