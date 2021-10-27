ReTo Eco-Solutions Reports First Half of 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company") a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced its financial results for the first half of the financial year ending June 30, 2021. RETO is a manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly construction materials as well as equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials. RETO also engages in consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological projects, including those for the purpose of capturing, controlling, and reusing rainwater, commonly called "sponge cities."
CEO Comments
Mr. Hengfang Li, ReTo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic was primarily responsible for the difficult first half of fiscal year 2021 for RETO. The international equipment market is struggling to recover from the pandemic. Currently, China's infrastructure spending has decreased, meaning the demand for building materials has reduced. We have adjusted our strategy to refocus on science- and technology-led ecological and environmental protection which is "Technology Improves Ecology". We have increased our investment in ecological restoration, ecological governance technology and market development, and have launched such projects in a few counties in Shanxi Province. This will enable us to improve the company's performance in the second half of the year. We have also increased our investment in the research and development of new equipment and technologies in solid waste utilization. The Research and Demonstration of Digital Ecological Creative Design for Winter Olympics Shougang Competition Venues, our national scientific research project, , as undertaken by the Company in conjunction with Tsinghua University, has entered the final delivery stage. Furthermore, as it completes the national science and technology research projects, the Company has also been preparing to register patents in printing large construction parts using solid waste and 3D printing technology, which laid the foundations for the development of our new technologies. We expect the Company to undertake a breakthrough in the second half of the year in sewage treatment equipment for villages and towns to assist in beautifying the villages of China. We will take further measures to develop or acquire new technologies to empower traditional industries and gradually accomplish the construction of an ecological restoration industrial chain."
Mr. Hengfang Li continued, "In summary, we strive to not only complete scientific and technological development of traditional businesses, but also utilize new technologies to expand new business formats, which will enable RETO to become a supplier and operator of comprehensive solid waste applications and ecological restoration and treatment solutions. We are confident about RETO's role in traditional industries, but we also expect to increase our presence in new industries, such as solid waste management, and ultimately become a leader in the field that improves the ecology with scientific and technological advancement, thereby creating more value for the shareholders and making a greater contribution to the social ecology."
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Results
Revenue for the first half of fiscal 2021 decreased 27% to $2,282,526 compared to $3,142,102 for the first half of fiscal 2020. Machinery and equipment sales decreased 13% to $1,185,360 compared to $1,370,338 a year earlier. Construction materials sales decreased 33% to $1,097,166 compared to $1,634,236 last year. Municipal construction projects sales decreased to zero compared to $137,528 for the comparable period of last year.
Lower margins in construction material, decreased overall gross margin to negative 6% of revenue, or net gross margin loss $145,731, for the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to 8.2% of revenue, or $257,804, for the same period of last year.
The Company recorded non-cash bad debt expenses of $3,612,004 during the first half of fiscal 2021. These were related to uncollectible accounts receivables and advance payments. The Company recorded the non-cash bad debt expenses because of the change in market conditions, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bad debt expenses were $2,792,800 for the same period of last year.
The net loss for the first half of fiscal 2021 was $8,865,221, or $0.34 per share, compared to of $3,903,349, or $0.10 per diluted share, during the first half of last year.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was $22,995,302, or $0.85 per outstanding share, compared to $27,961,821, or $1.16 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2020. There were approximately 26,955,147 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. common shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.
Recent Developments
On August 18, 2021, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, REIT Mingsheng Environment Protection Construction Materials (Changjiang) Co., Ltd., has entered comprehensive construction stage of a new iron tailings project (the "Project") in the Hainan Province. In an effort to recycle reusable solid waste, the Project carries a three-million-ton treatment capacity, in which the resulting product is expected to yield approximately RMB 280 million (approximately US$43.7 million) annual sales when production completes.
RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
236,833
$
1,120,840
Restricted cash
-
-
Accounts receivable, net – third parties
486,127
3,220,504
Accounts receivable, net - related party
238,008
202,074
Advances to suppliers, net – third parties
1,702,220
1,571,667
Advances to suppliers, net - related party
3,915,814
4,034,124
Inventories, net
982,696
730,207
Prepayments and other current assets
852,740
1,326,994
Prepayment for construction of properties
1,084,300
1,073,100
Total Current Assets
9,498,738
13,279,510
Property, plant and equipment, net
34,885,800
35,076,952
Intangible assets, net
6,409,844
6,405,059
Long-term investment in equity investee
2,865,650
2,836,050
Right-of-use assets
333,864
376,502
Total Assets
$
53,993,896
$
57,974,073
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Convertible debt
$
599,000
$
-
Short term loans
5,917,180
6,662,048
Long term bank loans - current portion
4,631,378
2,912,555
Advances from customers
4,277,015
3,722,921
Advances from customers-related party
-
2,177
Deferred revenue
483,632
509,297
Accounts payable
1,114,457
858,277
Accounts payable - related party
154,653
153,344
Accrued and other liabilities
4,556,769
3,929,644
Third-party loan
1,951,740
707,500
Taxes payable
2,716,168
2,646,605
Due to related parties
915,516
764,533
Operating lease liabilities, current
132,511
125,885
Total Current Liabilities
27,450,019
22,994,786
Long term bank loans
4,337,200
6,285,300
Deferred grants
-
490,560
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
122,437
241,606
Total Liabilities
31,909,656
30,012,252
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares
authorized, 26,955,147 and 24,135,000 shares issued
26,956
24,135
Additional paid-in capital
46,395,881
43,709,127
Statutory reserve
2,386,119
2,386,119
Accumulated deficit
(25,620,798)
(17,245,453)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,320,060)
(1,598,819)
Total RETO Eco Solutions Inc. Stockholders' Equity
21,868,098
27,275,109
Noncontrolling interest
216,142
686,712
Total Equity
22,084,240
27,961,821
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
53,993,896
$
57,974,073
RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Revenues- third party customers
$
2,176,658
$
3,142,102
Revenues-related parties
105,868
-
Total revenues
2,282,526
3,142,102
Cost of revenues – third party customers
2,342,547
2,884,298
Cost of revenues –related parties
85,710
-
Total Cost
2,428,257
2,884,298
Gross Profit(Loss)
(145,731)
257,804
Operating Expenses:
Selling expenses
379,672
474,901
General and administrative expenses
2,389,676
1,788,625
Bad debt expenses
3,612,004
2,792,800
Research and development expenses
160,472
180,339
Total Operating Expenses
6,541,824
5,236,665
Loss from Operations
(6,687,555)
(4,978,861)
Other Income (expenses):
Interest expense
(623,384)
(876,661)
Interest income
1,466
2,715
Other expenses, net
(243,409)
(111,729)
Change in fair value of convertible debt
(1,311,852)
-
Total other expenses, net
(2,177,179)
(985,675)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(8,864,734)
(5,964,535)
Provision for income taxes
487
131,615
Net loss from continuing operations
(8,865,221)
(6,096,150)
Gain from disposal of Gu'an REIT
-
2,192,801
Net Loss
(8,865,221)
(3,903,349)
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(489,876)
(163,008)
Net loss attributable to ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.
$
(8,375,345)
$
(3,740,341)
Net Loss
$
(8,865,221)
$
(3,903,349)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment:
298,065
(596,731)
Comprehensive Loss
(8,567,156)
(4,500,080)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(470,570)
(349,798)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc
$
(8,096,586)
$
(4,150,282)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.34)
$
(0.16)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic and diluted
24,753,947
23,622,148
