Shipfusion Expands West Coast Operations With New State Of The Art Vegas Warehouse

Shipfusion continues West Coast expansion with a new 246,000 sqft temperature-controlled FDA registered fulfillment warehouse in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Shipfusion announced today the exciting new expansion of the eCommerce company's 246,000 square foot fulfillment warehouse . The new facility includes 30,000 square feet of temperature-controlled storage for sensitive cargo, is a significant move for Shipfusion in its mission to expand its operation to even more locations across North America and continue the pursuit of leading the eCommerce fulfillment industry.

"We are thrilled to announce the next phase of our West Coast expansion with the opening of our Las Vegas facility in Q1 2022. We are continuing to experience rapid growth and want to make sure we continue to have the capacity to service all our existing and new clients within our strategic warehouse network," says Brandon Luft, CEO and Co-founder of Shipfusion. "Thanks to all our partners and clients for helping us on this journey and supporting our next phase of growth!"

The new Las Vegas warehouse space will include a handful of advanced upgrades, including:

1-day ground shipping to the greater Los Angeles area

246,000 square feet with 30,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space

Strategically located within 5 miles of FedEx, UPS, and USPS sorting facilities

Powered by Shipfusion's custom Warehouse Management Technology to optimize processing efficiency and output capabilities

"Shipfusion has seen tremendous growth in the west coast market since the opening of our LA facility in 2019. It is a heavily populated area of the United States with an increased demand for fast delivery times," says Jared Cantor, Chief Operating Officer of Shipfusion. "It quickly became evident that Shipfusion needed to expand its footprint in the region, and Las Vegas is a burgeoning industrial market that we are excited to call home for our new facility."

About Shipfusion : Shipfusion gives brands the best tools possible for building a successful eCommerce operation. Their fully managed and operated warehouses, expert inventory management, and powerful real-time technology lets businesses focus on fast growth without the stress.

