Targus® Showcases Innovative Lineup of Universal Docks and Antimicrobial Tech Accessories for Display Industry During InfoComm 2021 Latest tech accessories increase productivity, flexibility, and protection to support the demands of today's work-from-anywhere world

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [InfoComm 2021 – Booth 3815] — Targus, a leader in universal docking solutions and tech accessories, will showcase its exciting product lineup for the display industry during InfoComm 2021, North America's largest professional audiovisual trade show.

Targus' latest tech accessories to increase productivity, flexibility, and protection

Its latest innovations include powerful universal docking stations, dock accessories, and antimicrobial tech accessories that stay protected against harmful bacteria and viruses.

"Today's audiovisual professionals need more power, security, and protection than ever before to work safely and productively from anywhere, whether at home, in the studio, or on the go," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President, Global Marketing, Targus. "From our docking stations to antimicrobial tech accessories, Targus is committed to delivering solutions for the modern world of work."

Key products on display include:

USB-C Universal Quad 4K (QV4K) Docking Station with 100W Power Delivery (DOCK570USZ): Boost productivity with the only enterprise-class universal dock equipped to power your device while connected to your most important peripherals and up to four 4K monitors. (MSRP: $482.99)

USB-C Universal DV4K Docking Station with 100W Power (DOCK190USZ): Get the most out of your workstation with this compact, yet powerful, dual-video dock. It comes with two ultra-high-def monitors that can be plugged into the Thunderbolt™ 3-compatible dock and supports both DisplayPort™ and HDMI. (MSRP: $344.99)

Antimicrobial Tech Accessories, including a variety of mice, keyboards, styluses, and tablet cases, are treated with an antimicrobial additive under our DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection product line to create a cleaner surface and continuously protect the device by preventing the growth of microorganisms throughout the life of the product.

Ergonomic Foldable Bluetooth ® Antimicrobial Keyboard (AKF003US) is a powerful, lightweight, pocket-size keyboard. It easily unfolds for comfortable, convenient typing on the go. (MSRP: $34.99 ) is a powerful, lightweight, pocket-size keyboard. It easily unfolds for comfortable, convenient typing on the go. (MSRP:

BlueTrace Wireless Antimicrobial Mouse (AMW584GL), featuring the latest BlueTrace technology, combines the power of optical technology with the precision of laser technology for remarkable tracking on almost any surface. (MSRP: $39.99 ) , featuring the latest BlueTrace technology, combines the power of optical technology with the precision of laser technology for remarkable tracking on almost any surface. (MSRP:

These products are available through authorized resellers and online at targus.com.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations and more than 24 offices with distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

