C2P Enterprises Earns Three Prestigious Awards for Industry Contributions, Rapid Growth and Success

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Enterprises, a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve, has recently received several notable awards recognizing its industry contributions, rapid growth and success. C2P Enterprises has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. C2P Enterprises subsidiary, Prosperity Capital Advisors, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), has earned a spot on Financial Advisor Magazine's Registered Investment Advisers ranking. And subsidiary Clarity 2 Prosperity, a financial training, coaching and IP development organization, has been named to ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2021 for its Bucket Plan Certified® designation.

(PRNewsfoto/C2P Enterprises)

"I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our team to not only succeed, but to thrive, especially in a year like 2020; these awards represent our continued commitment to helping advisors to always do right by their clients with holistic financial plans," said Jason L Smith, Founder & CEO, C2P Enterprises. "Each of our subsidiaries strives to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve through education, training, resources and tools all designed to serve and accomplish clients' goals. Ultimately, we are helping more families recognize and access the quality of financial advice they deserve."

C2P Enterprises has experienced three-year revenue growth of 64 percent, and Prosperity Capital Advisors saw a nearly 22 percent annual growth in assets from 2019 to 2020.

Recent accomplishments for Clarity 2 Prosperity include The Bucket Plan®, a best interest planning process that has been recognized as a proven approach for turning assets into income, became academically recognized after the concept has been incorporated into The American College of Financial Services® RICP® curriculum. The Bucket Plan Certified® (BPC) designation for professionals who master this signature planning process also became recognized by FINRA, an achievement that will continue to expand the firm's reach and delivery of its mission of simplifying holistic financial planning. Financial professionals that hold the BPC designation possess skillsets representing elevated knowledge as a holistic a holistic financial planning professional and deliver clients a Best Interest Planning Process and customized financial plan in the form of The Bucket Plan.

For more information about C2P Enterprises and its subsidiaries, click here.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Financial Advisor Magazine Methodology

Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA ranking is an independent listing produced by FA Magazine. Firms must be registered investment advisers and provide financial planning and/or related services to individual clients. Eligible firms must be either independently owned or a freestanding subsidiary of another business and have at least $100 million AUM as of Dec. 31, 2020. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to FA Magazine to be included in the listing. The full list can be found at www.fa-mag.com/research/ria-survey.

ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES

Members of the Class of 2021 LUMINARIES were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well as by ThinkAdvisor's editorial team. LUMINARIES winners will be featured at the program's inaugural awards dinner which is set to take place Nov. 9 at the Mandarin Oriental in New York. The full list can be found at www.thinkadvisor.com/2021/08/16/meet-the-luminaries-class-of-2021/.

About C2P Enterprises: C2P Enterprises is a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. United by the vision to provide planning and financial products in the best interest of the client, each company offers education, training, resources and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help accomplish their goals. Each organization is committed to fiduciary best interest practices and training industry standards for a higher qualify of holistic financial planning services to families nationwide and worldwide. For more information, visit www.c2penterprises.com.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

