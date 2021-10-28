New member of the Nomination Committee

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in April 2021 elected Jan Andersson (Swedbank Robur fonder), Lars-Erik Forsgårdh, Ola Peter Gjessing (Norges Bank Investment Management), Lilian Fossum Biner (Handelsbankens fonder) and Anders Ullberg (Chairman of the Board of Directors) as members of the Nomination Committee. In order to better reflect the shareholder structure, the Nomination Committee has used its mandate to invite an additional member, Anders Oscarsson (AMF). Lilian Fossum Biner has been appointed as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.



In accordance herewith, the Nomination Committee consists of:



Lilian Fossum Biner, Handelsbankens fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Jan Andersson, Swedbank Robur Fonder

Lars-Erik Forsgårdh

Ola Peter Gjessing, Norges Bank Investment Management

Anders Oscarsson, AMF



and



Anders Ullberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors



Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail, valberedning@boliden.com or by post to Boliden Mineral AB, Box 44, 101 20 Stockholm.



For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications

E-mail: Klas.Nilsson@boliden.com

Tel.: +46 70-453 65 88



Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3442876/1488164.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:

SOURCE Boliden