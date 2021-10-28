Optimove Announces Integration with Criteo to Scale Multichannel Marketing Orchestration

Integration will empower advertisers to unlock customer-driven growth through personalized digital ads across the Criteo platform based on Optimove's AI-mapped CRM Journeys

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove , the leading global CRM Marketing platform, today announced an integration with Criteo , that will allow Optimove's clients to better personalize customer experiences using digital advertising.

Through the integration with Criteo's API, marketers can now leverage Optimove's hyper-segmentation and multichannel orchestration capabilities in combination with Criteo's best-in-class advertising technology to achieve:

Enriched, up-to-date audience hyper-segmentation : Unify all customer data from sources such as CRM, service clouds, and data warehouses via Optimove's CDP and connect with Criteo's Shopper Graph to update powerful micro-audiences that can be onboarded to Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and targeted across the open web.

Multichannel, AI-powered personalization and orchestration : Ensure customers experience a personalized and unified message across channels by mapping CRM journeys with Optimove's AI, while leveraging Criteo's AI Engine to create and drive performance of impactful digital advertising campaigns.

Enhanced marketing-impact reporting: Measure the performance of advertising across channels with Criteo, further understanding their incremental uplift against any business KPI with Optimove's productized experimentation tools.

"Customers who experience consistent personalized journeys across channels exhibit greater brand loyalty and have a significantly higher lifetime value," said Erik Holt, VP Partnership Development at Optimove. "By combining Optimove's leading cross-channel campaign management solution with Criteo's dynamic advertising technology, marketers can seamlessly orchestrate personalized, symmetric customer interactions across channels at scale."

"Criteo's engagement with Optimove reinforces our commitment to unlocking the potential of our clients first-party data to reach their customers across the open web," said Tami Harrigan, Head of Global Partnerships at Criteo. "Together we will deliver real value to our advertisers by using first-party data to create and activate custom audience segments that not only enrich the customer experience, but drive commerce outcomes."

Joint customers such as Lamps Plus are already looking forward to the opportunities this partnership presents.

"Both Optimove and Criteo have been great partners in helping us fuel our growth through scaling our multichannel marketing," said Angela Hsu, SVP Marketing and eCommerce at Lamps Plus. "For Lamps Plus, combining Optimove's customer segmentation and multichannel orchestration with Criteo's robust commerce data and AI intelligence will ensure our customers receive a holistic experience, everywhere. The prospect of synchronizing our marketing campaigns across all available channels should improve the experience customers have with our brand."

