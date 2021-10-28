Two Sigma Securities Joins the Pyth Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma Securities today announced they are joining the Pyth network, a decentralized financial market data distribution platform. Two Sigma Securities will provide its proprietary US equities pricing data to the Pyth network, and explore contributing data for other asset classes as the network scales.

"Two Sigma Securities understands the importance of having access to high-quality, real-time market data to guide trading decisions. We are looking forward to working with the Pyth team and community to solve a long-standing challenge in DeFi," said Chris Marty, CEO of Two Sigma Securities. "Building foundational infrastructure for DeFi to grow will enable transformative innovations in the financial marketplace – values that Two Sigma Securities holds as fundamental to our business."

"As the Pyth ecosystem continues to gain momentum with over 30 data providers committed to contributing real time pricing, and over 120 projects using the oracle, we are thrilled to see Two Sigma Securities sign on to be a partner with Pyth," said Jump Crypto President Kanav Kariya. "The Pyth roster is a wildly impressive list of the world's most prominent trading firms, several regulated exchanges, and foundational crypto companies, but Two Sigma brings a unique perspective as an industry leading quantitative firm to join the network. We look forward to seeing their data on the platform and all the other expertise they bring to the table."

About Two Sigma Securities

Two Sigma Securities is a systematic liquidity provider and trading business. Founded in 2009, its goal is to bring together the brightest minds in quantitative research, engineering, and trading to make global financial markets more efficient. Our team trades globally across asset classes, leveraging our models and high-performance trading system to regularly execute over a billion shares per day. For more information visit www.twosigma.com/businesses/securities/ .

About the Pyth network

The Pyth network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens'' of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. For more information about the Pyth network, please visit pyth.network.

