Cynosure Enters Men's Sexual Health with New ViaSure™ System

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure, the global leader in medical aesthetics, announced today the U.S. and Canadian launch of its ViaSure™ device to effectively treat the underlying causes, and not just the symptoms, of vascular-related sexual performance issues in men. Powered by the patented SoftWave® technology, the ViaSure treatment safely and effectively increases blood flow and restores smooth muscle cells to bring back spontaneity and improve intimacy. The ViaSure treatment is a safe, effective, non-invasive alternative to traditional medication typically used to temporarily treat sexual performance issues. With ViaSure treatments there are no pills, no surgery, and no downtime.

"Studies show that 50 percent of men over the age of 50 will experience sexual dysfunction," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer at Cynosure." With the ViaSure device, providers can safely and effectively treat the underlying causes of vascular-related sexual performance issues in men, helping to boost confidence. This is a game-changer for men's physical and emotional health, and we're looking forward to introducing our science-backed technology to a new audience of providers backed by industry-leading experts."

The ViaSure system is the only men's sexual health device with proprietary SoftWave technology featuring an applicator with a unique design to ensure optimal, consistent coverage and depth of shockwave energy. Upon delivery of the shockwave energy, a cellular response is triggered, activating the body's natural healing process, forming new blood vessels to increase blood flow and the proliferation of smooth muscle cells to restore tissue elasticity in the penis.

"ViaSure has been a great addition to our treatment offering for men's sexual health," said Dr. Irwin Goldstein, San Diego Sexual Medicine. "My patients have described these treatments as comfortable, quick and life-changing."

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, and reduce cellulite. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

ViaSure is indicated in the U.S. for relief of minor muscle aches and pains, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and activation of connective tissue.

Like all medical procedures, not all patients are suitable for the treatment. A qualified practitioner is solely responsible for evaluating each subject's suitability to undergo treatment and for informing those being treated about any risks involved with the treatment, pre-and postoperative care, and any other relevant information. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed.

