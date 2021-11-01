Foodie Card Accelerates Expansion, Launches in Westchester, NY

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodie Card, a socially conscious dining subscription service founded in 2018, announced it will launch in Westchester County on November 1, 2021.

The announcement marks the next phase of growth for an organization that has seen its membership skyrocket over the past few years. Foodie Card has already established a strong presence on Long Island, but has expanded into Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, South Florida and parts of New Jersey.



"We listened to our members, and they've made it clear that Westchester is the right place to plant our next flag," said Jared Katz, CEO of Foodie Card. "With hundreds of local restaurants already committed and an influx of residents on the waiting list, we're confident that Foodie Card will be a welcomed addition to the residents of Westchester County." To stay true to its mission of helping those in need on a local level, Foodie Card has partnered with Feeding Westchester, the county's largest nonprofit hunger relief organization with a mission to nourish their neighbors in the fight against hunger.

Feeding Westchester serves nearly 225,000 people each month – children, seniors, families – by sourcing and distributing nutritious food through community partners, meal programs, and direct distributions. With every purchase and renewal of a Foodie Card, a full day of meals will be donated to those in need. Since inception, Foodie Card has donated more than 50,000 meals to those struggling with hunger through partnerships with hunger relief organizations.

"Ensuring that our neighbors have food on their tables – especially during the upcoming holiday season – is always our primary focus," said Karen C. Erren, President & CEO of Feeding Westchester. "We're so grateful to generous partners like Foodie Card, and the broader local hospitality and restaurant community in Westchester, for their ongoing support which helps provide our neighbors in need with nutritious food year-round."

The addition of these restaurants in Westchester County expands Foodie Card's network to nearly two thousand restaurants, and the organization is intent on adding hundreds more restaurants throughout the county.

"Foodie Card has seen tremendous growth because it's a net positive on multiple levels," said Katz. Foodie Card allows its members to save money while discovering and supporting local restaurants and all the while, helping feed the hungry in the county they live in," said Katz.

About Foodie Card

Foodie Card is a socially conscious subscription-based company that drives business to local restaurants with a loyalty program that keeps customers coming back for more. The company allows its members to save 10% off at participating restaurants, earn rewards with every purchase, all while helping feed those in need with its "Buy A Card, Give A Meal" program.

