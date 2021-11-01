Moxy NYC Chelsea Partners with Iconic Starbright Floral Design Boutique, Creating Sensory Hotel Arrival Experience

In the heart of the Flower Market, New York City's beloved floral Institution opens new shop in the entrance of Moxy Chelsea

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Chelsea today celebrates the opening of its newest in-house floral residency, Starbright Floral Design. Gracing the entryway of the hotel and located in the heart of Manhattan's blossoming Flower Market, Starbright Floral Design, a celebrated neighborhood institution for nearly three decades and one of the city's premier florists, has transformed Moxy Chelsea into an autumn oasis with its first installation. The shop also features a highly-curated selection of fresh flowers and plants for purchase. After Thanksgiving, Starbright will revamp the space once again with a made-for-Moxy Pink Holiday-themed floral display.

Photo Credit: © DAVID PRETA

"Each of our Moxy hotels celebrates its neighborhood, and Moxy Chelsea was designed to be harmonious with the surrounding Flower Market," said Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "We're excited to partner with Starbright, an iconic cornerstone of the community. They have created a unique sensory installation that will truly enhance our guests' arrival experience."

Starbright's flower cart will be constantly changing with fresh flowers daily for purchase, from small buds to grand displays throughout the hotel. The Starbright boutique will be selling creative arrangements of flowers, plants, succulents, air plants, and floral décor for events as well as nation-wide floral gift deliveries.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Moxy Chelsea on opening our first hotel floral boutique, one that elevates the Starbright brand in a new direction with a great partner," said Nic Faitos, Senior Partner at Starbright Floral Design. "The abundant and ever-changing floral installations we create, coupled with fun bouquet-making classes for guests and locals will bring a new immersive element to Moxy Chelsea, and ultimately the neighborhood."

Faitos added, "The finest blooms imaginable will be offered in grab-and-go bouquets for Moxy guests and the public alike. Everything that New York City has come to know about Starbright will be on display in the heart of our historic Flower District."

Starbright has been a leader in the floral industry, with over 27 years of experience under its founder Nic Faitos. In addition to acting as a consultant to the annual Macy's Flower Show, Starbright has piloted floral displays in Dean & Deluca, Lord & Taylor, The Farmer's Market at Hudson Yards, and pop-up stores with designer brands such as Georg Jensen, among others.

Located at 105 W 28th Street, Moxy Chelsea's floral boutique curated by Starbright will be open 11:00AM - 7:00PM Monday-Saturday. For more information, visit https://moxychelsea.com/starbright-floral-design/

ABOUT LIGHTSTONE®

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 25 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 142 existing properties, Lightstone's over $6.5 billion portfolio currently includes over 5 million square feet of industrial, retail, and office properties, over 15,850 residential units, and over 4,300 hotel keys. Lightstone also owns over 10,000 land lots across the country.

Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with over $3.5 billion currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

ABOUT MOXY CHELSEA®

Soaring 35 stories high into the New York City skyline, the 349-room Moxy Chelsea is a unique collaboration by designers Yabu Pushelberg and Rockwell Group, developed by Lightstone. The building's architecture honors the neighborhood with its industrial facade and soaring, greenhouse-style atrium. Guests enter through the overgrown Starbright Floral Boutique, which doubles as the hotel's entrance alongside the Café d'Avignon Popup at Feroce Caffè. TAO Group debuts Bar Feroce & The Secret Garden – brand-new dining and drinking concepts in partnership with Francesco Panella of the legendary Antica Pesa in Rome and Brooklyn. Topping off the hotel is The Fleur Room, a glass-enclosed rooftop lounge with panoramic, 360° views. To learn more, visit www.MoxyChelsea.com .

ABOUT STARBRIGHT®

Dubbed the Official Florist of the City that Never Sleeps, Starbright Floral Design, Inc. is a top tier provider of floral gifts to its retail and corporate clientele. The company has assumed a leadership position in event décor and the corporate landscape for the past 27 years.

The work of Starbright can be found at trade shows, press junkets, events, and conventions of all sizes. Starbright's displays have also been featured at events such as The United States Swim Team – Golden Goggle Awards, The Ernst & Young – Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, and The Hotel Excellence Awards. For more information, please contact Hello@StarbrightNYC.com , or visit the website at www.StarbrightNYC.com. Starbright Floral Design is represented on all social media platforms as @StarbrightNYC.

(PRNewsfoto/Lightstone)

