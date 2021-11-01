Four Seasons welcomes couples, friends and families to experience the "cosy season" in the heart of northern California's famed wine country with luxe accommodations, destination dining and spa, unique event spaces and immersive experiences

NOW OPEN: Raise a Glass to the All-New Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, the First Ever Four Seasons Set within a Working Winery

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Has autumn ever been as highly anticipated and as warmly welcomed as it has this year? With the arrival of cooler temperatures and gradual return of safe travel, a wine country getaway has never held such great appeal – especially now, with the much-anticipated debut of the all-new Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, which opens today.

The stunning façade of Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley’s Spa Talisa – a haven of tranquility and rejuvenation – sets the tone upon guests’ arrival up the main porte-cochère.

"We could not be more excited to welcome guests to Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley," says General Manager Mehdi Eftekari, who arrived from Manhattan three years ago to oversee the creation of the first Four Seasons within a working winery. "It's been a long time coming, giving us the luxury of time to build a team of truly talented people and put together thoughtful programming that marries the best of the Napa lifestyle with Four Seasons excellence."

Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts speaks to the broader significance of this new opening: "At Four Seasons, we continuously strive to introduce guests to new places and experiences, while also adding our own unique perspective to well-established destinations. Napa Valley is one of the world's most coveted wine destinations, so we knew we had to enter this market with a truly unparalleled offering – one that sets a new standard for modern luxury in the region. Mehdi and his incredible team have achieved just that, delivering what we believe to be the most exceptional resort in Napa Valley."

Located in the charming town of Calistoga, with just 85 rooms and suites, Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley is both intimate and at one with the surrounding countryside, boasting plenty of open air spaces surrounded by panoramic mountain and vineyard views. Highlighted by the Elusa Winery at its heart, the Resort encompasses a destination restaurant and bar, locally inspired indoor-outdoor spa experiences, two pools plus lots of room to enjoy the fresh air, and a collection of creative event spaces for meetings, weddings and other social events.

"Fall is my favourite time of year in Napa," continues Eftekari. "After the busy harvest season, it's time to relax and have fun, beginning with the Napa Valley Film Festival from November 9 to 14, followed by the local Calistoga Food & Wine event on November 20. Then it's the unofficial cabernet or 'cosy' season here in Napa."

Be among the first to experience Four Seasons in Napa Valley: Reserve now for autumn and winter getaways, including the Resort's first festive season featuring special holiday menus and other surprises from Thanksgiving through to the New Year. Reservations may be booked online.

Elusa Winery and Vineyard

For the first time, a fully immersive wine country experience is now offered within the context of a Four Seasons resort. In partnership with Thomas Rivers Brown – a Calistoga resident who has received national acclaim since beginning his winemaking career a quarter century ago – Elusa Winery and its 4.7-acre (1.9-hectare) organic vineyard celebrates the unique terroir of the Calistoga American Viticultural Area. With mere steps from grape to glass, guests of Four Seasons can look forward to sipping the signature Elusa wines in the Tasting Room, at TRUSS, or delivered by the bottle to one's own guest room, suite or Private Retreat.

Guests are invited to explore the winemaking process from harvest and sorting to blending and ageing, with hands-on demonstrations, opportunities to meet the winemakers, and of course, wine tastings that include a variety of wines from the Napa region.

Signature Dining at TRUSS

The new home of celebrated Chef Erik Anderson, the Resort's signature TRUSS Restaurant + Bar is destination dining at its best, where modern dining meets genuine service in a lush vineyard setting.

The space encompasses two complementary experiences. Now open for lively, all-day dining is the TRUSS Living Room, where guests can share snacks and small plates such as the artful Napa Valley crudites, or perhaps enjoy the namesake Living Room pizza, made tavern-style with sausage and pickled Nardello peppers, or Chef's signature pressed chicken, served with seasonal butternut squash, fresno peppers, popped black rice and herbs. The elevated yet approachable main Restaurant will open in the weeks to come, offering an exceptional a la carte lunch and dinner menu with first-rate service and an unparalleled wine selection.

Let's not forget breakfast: starters include the must-try grapefruit brûlée, while mains delight with touches such as caramelised apples atop caneles waffles, and even the ubiquitous avocado toast gets special treatment with the addition of crunchy furikake and black truffle.

In addition to private dining in the Cork Room, TRUSS also features a demonstration kitchen for private and group classes in mixology, wine pairings or gaucho-style cooking on its Argentinian wood burning grill.

Romance in Wine Country

At just 90 minutes from San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento, even those arriving by air will soon be driving through scenic mountains and vineyards on the way to the charming town of Calistoga and a warm welcome at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. Whether a quick weekend getaway or a much-needed longer vacation, couples will find rustic-chic accommodations, romantic dining and lazy days by a pool reserved for adult guests.

In an area long known for its hot springs, a mud treatment is a must at Spa Talisa at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. Several outdoor decks offer tranquil relaxation and locally-inspired misting experiences, while the spa treatment menu designed by Spa Director Natalie Posner offers a series of bespoke massages including the Perfect Pair couples massage, and for babymooners, the gentle Great Expectations massage for moms-to-be. The signature Brave Spirit Body Ritual, at 100 minutes, is in turn invigorating and restorative, while the Splendid Glow facial is a journey of deep cleansing, resurfacing and energisation using plant-based products.

Active couples will find a fully-equipped fitness centre including outdoor deck for spin classes, and complimentary bicycles will have guests out and exploring with tailor-made itineraries and in-the-know local recommendations. Calistoga and the surrounding area, in addition to many opportunities for wine lovers to taste and shop, is also home to numerous art galleries, artisan shops, farmers markets, and restaurants and cafes. Founded in 1886, Calistoga has retained its wine country charm by careful preservation, including limiting traffic and banning fast food restaurants.

Prefer to be alone? Put the do not disturb sign on, light the fire and order in from an extensive 24-hour in-room dining menu featuring selections from TRUSS ranging from nibbles to full meals, plus wines, beers and barista-made coffees.

Family Fun

First thing the kids will want to know: yes, there is a second pool and it's the centre of family fun at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley. There are shallow areas for splashing, shaded chairs where youngsters can sip grown-up style mocktails, an adjacent activity lawn for bocce and other games, and firepits for s'mores making. Parents can also take solace in some quiet time when children join in the fun with other young guests in the complimentary, fully-supervised Kids for All Seasons program.

Throughout their time at Four Seasons, younger guests get the VIP treatment with kid-sized robes and slippers, surprise amenities, and their own menus at Campo Poolside and TRUSS, and in-room. When it's bed time, Four Seasons recommends booking a one or two bedroom Bodega Suite. From its original meaning in Spanish of "wine room," the spacious suites with vineyard and mountain views are also equally suited to couples or friends travelling together.

For the ultimate in privacy, space and luxurious extras, choose from the Resort's collection of Four Seasons Private Retreats. The best choice for multi-generational families, these farmhouse-style villas include open concept kitchens, a resident chef if desired, and a dedicated Four Seasons host to help plan every fun-filled day.

"Our Private Retreats are also party-ready for a custom wine-tasting, sunset cocktails on the private terrace before a chef-prepared dinner to remember, or simply celebrating the joy of being together after too long apart," says Eftekari.

The largest accommodation at the Resort is the 3,395 square foot (315 square metre) standalone Estate Villa, with and expansive living area opening to a broad terrace overlooking a private pool and garden, separate media room, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and three ensuite bedrooms.

Memorable Events at Four Seasons

The dream of a perfect wine country wedding comes to glorious life at Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley, Accommodating parties of up to 174 guests, a variety of flexible indoor-outdoor spaces is ready to host everything from intimate ceremonies and elegant evenings on wide terraces overlooking the on-property lake to weekend-long affairs including raise-the-roof dancing in the vineyard barn. Resort Executive Chef Shaun Acosta works closely with the catering team to tailor meals, while Four Seasons event experts ensure creative planning and worry-free execution.

Meeting planners will appreciate the choice of several fully tech-equipped rooms ranging from the Cork Room suite to the larger Silverado and Rosedale rooms, as well as plenty of outdoor space.

"Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley lends itself particularly to corporate retreats that combine productivity with team building and relaxation in a setting that is both inspiring, and rewarding after more than a year of virtual meetings," says Director of Sales and Marketing Kelly Nelson.

Wedding couples, meeting planners and event hosts are invited to call 707 403 7200 to arrange site tours and book events.

Four Seasons in California

With eight additional locations in California, including three hotels in the Bay Area alone, planning a multi-location holiday or scenic road trip with the help of dialled-in concierge teams at each hotel has never been easier. Click here to explore the possibilities.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 47 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.



