Coralogix Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix, a leading stateful streaming data platform for modern engineering teams, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status.

This designation recognizes that Coralogix's stateful Streama© technology helps modern engineering teams gain real-time insights and trend analysis for logs, metrics, and security data with no reliance on storage or indexing.

In today's hybrid cloud environments, it is more important than ever for organizations to prioritize observability. Not only is it crucial for maintaining system reliability, it helps provide those organizations with the confidence to move more workloads to the cloud.

"The dramatic surge in data volume is forcing companies to choose between cost and coverage," said Ariel Assaraf, Chief Executive Officer at Coralogix. "Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency designation validates our stateful streaming analytics technology, which combines real-time data analysis with stateful analytics—and decouples that from storage—to reduce costs and improve performance for customers."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

ABOUT CORALOGIX

Coralogix is a leading stateful streaming platform for modern engineering teams. Thousands of global-leading companies including 10 of the Fortune 100 use Coralogix to power their businesses. For more information, please visit https://coralogix.com/ .

