iStar Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights for the quarter include:

Net income of $121.9 million or $1.51 per diluted common share

Adjusted earnings of $141.3 million or $1.76 per diluted common share

$125 million of gains during the quarter, comprised of:

$60 million of STAR stock repurchases, totaling 2.4 million shares

$53 million of additional investment in SAFE

"iStar made significant progress in the third quarter, simplifying our portfolio and continuing to help scale Safehold and our ground lease-adjacent businesses," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased to see the positive impact on our earnings and share price during the quarter, and remain focused on highlighting the value in our portfolio going forward."

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

