Record Land Sales Activity by Farmers National Company

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company and its agents marketed and sold a record amount of land during the company's fiscal year ending Sept, 30, 2021.

"Our agents and staff handled over three quarters of a billion dollars of real estate sales the past twelve months topping the previous record set in 2013," said Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate.

Activity was brisk for Farmers National Company all year long with the number of sales up 10 percent over the past three years nearing a previous record number of transactions.

"Higher land prices and increased buying demand propelled a few more sellers into the land market. This was especially true across much of the grain belt as recent inheritors, trusts, and family groups decided to sell the farm or ranch and capture the stronger prices," Dickhut said.

Sales activity picked up as the year went along in most all areas with average quality farmland and pastureland picking up interest, too. This was evidenced by the 55 percent increase in the total acres sold by Farmers National Company in fiscal year 2021.

"Even with the strong demand to buy good farmland over the past year, it still takes local knowledge of the land market and a comprehensive marketing strategy to obtain the best sales price for a tract of land. Farmers National Company has been especially successful bringing together the local expertise of its agents with a widespread and effective marketing program that brings in all interested buyers to foster the competitive bidding for a property," Dickhut said.

Increased sales activity this year for Farmers National Company was also created by agent's ability to offer and recommend various types of competitive bidding, including a full complement of online and live auctions.

"Being able to offer live auctions, simulcast live and online auctions, and written bid sales in addition to private treaty listings has given Farmers National Company agents the tools to best handle sales for many more landowners," Dickhut said.

Land sales activity looks to be brisk for the fall and early wintertime period.

"Our agents are busy talking to landowners wanting to sell. We have more auctions booked for the next few months than we did at this time last year," Dickhut added.



Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is the nation's leading agricultural landowner services company. Over the last five years, Farmers National Company has sold 3,938 properties (1,404 at auction) and more than $5.02 billion of real estate during the last 10 years. The company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states comprising more than 2 million acres. Additional services provided by the company include auctions, appraisals and valuation services, insurance, consultation, oil and gas management, a national hunting lease program, forest resource management, and FNC Ag Stock. For more information on our company and the services provided, visit the Farmers National Company website at www.FarmersNational.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Farmers National Company