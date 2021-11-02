Turner Duckworth Celebrates the History and Legacy of Brotherhood Sister Sol with a New Refreshed Visual Identity

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Duckworth, the global brand design agency with offices in the U.S. and U.K., recently partnered with The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), the Harlem-based Black and Brown-led social justice organization that educates young people, organizes with them for justice, and trains educators, to create a new visual identity for the non-profit. Inspired by images and protest signs from the civil rights movement, as well as the organization's history, Turner Duckworth created a new and robust visual identity to help advance the organization's mission to challenge inequity and champion opportunity for all.

The Brotherhood Sister Sol Logo

For over 25 years, BroSis has been at the forefront of justice, providing Black and Latinx youth the power to claim their history, identity and community to be able to build the future they want to see. BroSis tapped Turner Duckworth to tell the story of the organization through a new and refreshed visual identity that will take the organization into the next phase of its mission while continuing to celebrate its rich history.

"It was important to maintain the heart and soul of the current logo (and what it stood for)," Turner Duckworth Creative Director Robert Williams says. "But equally important, was to make it more digital friendly, and surround it with a kit of parts that could flex its voice in new ways — and reach new people."

Since everything BroSis does is centered around people, the agency began there, interviewing staff, Board, youth members, and supporters of the organization to understand where and how unconditional love (a foundational attribute of BroSis) drives all action. Together, they identified the four legacy symbols — Positivity, Knowledge, Community, Future — as the cornerstones, and biggest untapped potential for the visual identity.

Without dismantling the logo and the legacy it upholds, Turner Duckworth modernized and unified its look and feel, creating a flexible system that adapts to various needs and audiences, whether it's a simple social media post, reaching out to a donor, or making a stand at an event.

"We are very proud of the work BroSis has accomplished over 26 years since our founding – our image and reputation and consistency to mission - and so we did not want to move away from our roots but to celebrate where we came from and speak to our next big step as an organization," said Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director & Co-Founder, The Brotherhood Sister Sol. "The Turner Duckworth team understood the importance of our history and created the perfect synergy of past, present and future in our new visual identity that will surely resonate within our BroSis community and represent us well.

To give voice and cadence to the message, the agency embraced a bold font and layout approach inspired by posters from the civil rights movement. The final touch was an expanded palette, better representing intersectional youth and inspired by the vibrancy of Harlem to properly express an organization informed by its past and energized by its future.

The visual identity project comes at a pivotal moment for The Brotherhood Sister Sol, as construction of their $21 million new headquarters nears completion, and the organization undergoes a period of programmatic growth.

"This is a pivotal moment and critical work for The Brotherhood Sister Sol. Evolving our visual identity was a journey for all of our stakeholders—from our staff to our youth and alumni, to our Board of Directors. We are all directly invested in representing who we have been and who we will be as an organization. It was a transformative opportunity to work with a world-class firm like Turner Duckworth. They were thoughtful and careful stewards of our legacy and future vision," said Paul Butler, BroSis Board member and President & Chief Transformation Officer, New America.

"With a new HQ symbolizing the organization's increasing influence and renewed vigor, we hope the clarity, ease and simplicity of the new system will give a visual voice and tone to a brand that deserves a megaphone," Williams says.

About Turner Duckworth:

Turner Duckworth, a global brand design agency with offices in London, New York, and San Francisco, creates unmistakable designs for the world's greatest brands. The agency's work is simple, playful, and inherently social. Turner Duckworth creates distinctive brand expressions to ensure that every touchpoint cuts through the noise and places brands top of mind across media and culture. Turner Duckworth's designs have won over 600 awards in ten years, including the inaugural Cannes Grand Prix for Design.

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol:

For more than 25 years, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, organizing and training to challenge inequity and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people claim the power of their history, identity and community to build the future they want to see. Through unconditional love, around-the-clock support and wraparound programming, we make space for Black and Latinx young people to examine their roots, define their stories and awaken their agency.

Turner Duckworth

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brotherhood Sister Sol