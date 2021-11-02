Uncharted Ventures Launches to Support Black Entrepreneurs Transforming the Future of Health and Consumer Goods in the U.S. and Africa

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted Ventures LLC, based in Washington D.C., launches with a bold vision to invest, and elevate diverse, black, and historically excluded women entrepreneurs with tools to build successful, thriving companies. The company partners with entrepreneurs to design better products focused on the future of consumables, health, and wellness. Uncharted Ventures invests in building differentiated products that fit unique needs of specific groups targeting upwards of $1bn market opportunities. With misinformation at an all-time high, there's a growing need for simple, intuitive personalized digital experiences and the company seeks to transform industries that have poor user experiences.

"We are changing the face of venture building by empowering Black and African entrepreneurs"

One of their most notable investments include Sweetkiwi, an award-winning woman- and minority-owned company that makes delicious, low-calorie, nutrient-dense desserts and treats that are now sold at Whole Foods Market; Most recently, Sweetkiwi booked its ticket to the finals of Real California Milk Excelerator product innovation competition created by the Tracy, Calif.-based California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) and VentureFuel, New York.

Uncharted Ventures is on a mission to create innovative social change ventures that revolutionize care and increase productivity. In addition to investing in diverse U.S.-based entrepreneurs, Uncharted Ventures is making it even easier to tap into Africa's tech and innovation scene, which has raised over $2.9 billion through 500 deals since the beginning of the year.

The company principally seeks to fund diverse entrepreneurs in markets with a low concentration of capital. Uncharted Ventures helps diverse founded companies overcome obstacles to funding, access technology, and resources, and become market-ready for U.S. and African markets, enabling them to grow.

"We invest patient capital early, adapt quickly, and are passionate about innovation," said founder Michael Akindele. "We are changing the face of venture building by empowering Black and African entrepreneurs, who received just 1.2 percent of the record $137 billion invested in startups in the first half of 2021, which is still not enough investment into the Black and African entrepreneurial communities. At Uncharted Ventures, we are proud to be part of the solution."

Other notable investments include mbue Wellness, an AI-driven startup that uses wearables to monitor health and provide remote comprehensive care; and Surplus, a technology company increasing access to digital services at home and operating micro fulfillment centers in every market that the company serves. Surplus offers rapid delivery of prepared meals, drinks, and daily essentials in under 30 minutes. Entrepreneurs and product-focused startups can get support from Uncharted Ventures at the earliest stages of their development, such as product UX design, engineering support, business development, and operational resources.

