ConvergeOne Expands Cloud, Managed And Professional Services Capabilities With The Acquisition Of WrightCore

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has acquired WrightCore, an industry-leading technology solution provider.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, WrightCore delivers cloud, managed and professional services across healthcare, education, manufacturing, utilities and financial services industries and is recognized as a customer-centric organization that leads and supports customers on their cloud modernization journey.

"With deep digital infrastructure expertise and a passion for creating differentiated customer experiences, WrightCore is a natural fit with ConvergeOne's portfolio and commitment to our customers", said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "This acquisition will enable ConvergeOne to increase our presence in the southeast United States and advance our leadership position as a single-source provider of transformative cloud solutions, services, and support."

"At WrightCore, our focus has always been on doing right by our customers and our team," said Scott Byers, President and CEO, WrightCore. "Through ConvergeOne's broad reach and diverse partner portfolio, our customers will gain more flexibility coupled with the same great customer service approach they've come to expect from WrightCore. This acquisition also provides our employees with unparalleled professional growth and development opportunities as part of a much larger company. We are thrilled to join the ConvergeOne team."

ConvergeOne serves as a trusted advisor to more than 13,000 customers, including 55% percent of the Fortune 100 and 41% percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy industries.

