Louisiana SBDC Accredited by Association of Small Business Development Centers

MONROE, La., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Small Business Development Center (Louisiana SBDC), hosted by Louisiana Delta Community College, has received national accreditation through 2026.

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was reviewed during June 7-11, 2021, by members of America's Small Business Development Center (ASBDC) Accreditation Committee composed of Mark Delisle, Maine SBDC; Jill Kline, Wyoming SBDC; and Bon Wikenheiser, Wisconsin SBDC. The review encompassed the general accreditation standards developed and deployed in cooperation with our federal funding partner, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

ASBDC Accreditation Committee Chair Jody Keenan wrote in the accreditation approval letter that based on the on-site review, final report, and presentation by the accreditation team, "the Accreditation Committee voted at its September 14, 2021 meeting to accredit the Louisiana SBDC."

"The Office of Small Business Development Centers (OSBDC) concurred with the committee's recommendation," Keenan wrote. "[The Louisiana SBDC] network is commended for both exceptional dedication and commitment to the pursuit of continuous improvement."

Louisiana SBDC State Director Carla Holland said the accreditation reaffirms the staff's "advanced knowledge, relevant experience and commitment to helping Louisiana's entrepreneurs succeed, which is so important as small business owners continue navigating challenges brought on by COVID-19."

"National accreditation is confirmation, at the highest standard, of our SBDC network's dedication to strengthening the Louisiana entrepreneurial ecosystem," Holland said. "It takes all of our stakeholders, host institutions, staff at every level, and the clients we serve to earn this designation."

America's Small Business Development Centers (ASBDC) conducts this rigorous program review and approval process every five years for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA provides federal funding for the Louisiana SBDC, which is matched by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and institutions of higher education. National accreditation is required to secure federal funding. The criteria and standards derive from the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence to ensure effective and efficient program delivery.

Louisiana SBDC offers high-quality consulting to existing and new small business owners at no charge, in addition to affordable training and high-quality market research. The LSBDC specializes in growth acceleration, international trade, government contracting, and emergency preparedness.

