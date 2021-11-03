Splash Into Winter With Up To 45% Off Club Med All-Inclusive Escapes

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, invites travelers to take advantage of up to 45% off all-inclusive escapes plus perks at Club Med's top resorts in Florida, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, including Club Med Ixtapa Pacific (reopening December 11, 2021), offering a family-fun getaway under the sun, and Club Med Québec (opening December 3, 2021), offering an unforgettable all-inclusive mountain escape. The Splash into Winter sale is open for bookings now through January 10, 2022, with travel dates through July 1, 2022 and additional perks including a free room upgrade and free stays for kids under 4 – just in time for upcoming holiday getaways and spring vacations.

Club Med's spacious low-density resorts are surrounded by nature, spread across 50 acres, and operate at a limited capacity. Paired with Club Med's enhanced safety and hygiene protocols, free onsite antigen testing, and free cancellation policy, guests will enjoy total peace of mind and the freedom to unwind while creating cherished memories together. Guests will also enjoy unlimited culinary options, premium accommodations, and activities for all interests – from skiing and snowboarding to standup paddle boarding and snorkeling – and families will particularly enjoy Club Med's Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities designed to help families reconnect and experience a greater sense of reunion.

Splash Into Winter Sale

Booking window: Today through January 10, 2022

Travel window: Select dates from November 6, 2021 – July 1, 2022 (blackout dates apply)

45% off plus perks:

Participating Club Med Resorts

Travelers looking for opportunities to reconnect and create cherished memories with their loved ones on their next vacation will find that peace of mind is a destination at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Québec , Canada : Opening December 3, 2021 . The four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort will be Club Med's first in Canada , just an hour and a half away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. Spread across 300+ acres, the family-friendly resort will feature locally inspired culinary experiences, a private Ski Workshops, where guests can enhance their ski and snowboard skills while adventuring through the wonderous ski domains of Le Massif de Charlevoix. Opening. The four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort will be Club Med's first in, just an hour and a half away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. Spread across 300+ acres, the family-friendly resort will feature locally inspired culinary experiences, a private Exclusive Collection (5 Star) space, sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, and unlimited ski-in/ski-out access on the biggest vertical slope east of the Rockies. Guests can enjoy a variety of year-round activities like skiing, biking, and hiking, as well as activities traditional to the region like ice skating and dog sledding. Indulge in some R&R in the expansive wellness area, featuring a 25-yard heated pool with river views and a Nordic-inspired spa, or explore the destination through excursions like a sugar shack visit to enjoy Québec's famous maple taffy and a trip to Old Québec, a UNESCO World Heritage treasure with 400 years' worth of history. Explore the destination even further through the resort's first-of-its-kindSki Workshops, where guests can enhance their ski and snowboard skills while adventuring through the wonderous ski domains of Le Massif de Charlevoix.

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda , Dominican Republic : The first and only operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches – and Club Med's only North America – offers a luxury experience wrapped in an all-inclusive vacation. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly, and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, Zen moments with treatments at the on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, yoga in the treetop wellness canopy, and relaxation at the naturally-filtered Zen pool. Must-try experiences for families include learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to the boho-chic Sunset Ritual, the perfect way to end the day in paradise. Families can also satisfy their sweet tooth when discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!). : The first and only operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches – and Club Med's only Exclusive Collection (5 Star) resort in– offers a luxury experience wrapped in an all-inclusive vacation. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly, and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, Zen moments with treatments at the on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, yoga in the treetop wellness canopy, and relaxation at the naturally-filtered Zen pool. Must-try experiences for families include learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to the boho-chic Sunset Ritual, the perfect way to end the day in paradise. Families can also satisfy their sweet tooth when discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!).

Club Med Cancún , Mexico : An ideal location for families looking for some much-needed R&R, the only resort in Cancún with three private beachfronts offers families a variety of opportunities to reconnect. Enjoy exhilarating land and water activities, from wind surfing and snorkeling to flying trapeze and archery, before partaking in outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. Relax in the refreshed Aguamarina family oasis area, which features spacious two-bedroom oceanfront family rooms and a dedicated family pool, before kids head off to their respective kids' club while adults enjoy treatments at the newly renovated Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE. For added exclusivity, guests can book an ocean view suite located in the resort's An ideal location for families looking for some much-needed R&R, the only resort in Cancún with three private beachfronts offers families a variety of opportunities to reconnect. Enjoy exhilarating land and water activities, from wind surfing and snorkeling to flying trapeze and archery, before partaking in outdoor activities as part of the newprogramming. Relax in the refreshed Aguamarina family oasis area, which features spacious two-bedroom oceanfront family rooms and a dedicated family pool, before kids head off to their respective kids' club while adults enjoy treatments at theClub Med Spa by L'OCCITANE. For added exclusivity, guests can book an ocean view suite located in the resort's Exclusive Collection (5 Star) space. Families looking for an added sense of adventure can explore the Mayan ruins at Chichén-Itzá (at an additional cost) or discover life under the sea by snorkeling through the world's second-largest coral reef surrounding the resort with Club Med's all-inclusive water sport activities.

Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to solo travelers, couples, and families alike with unlimited land and water sports, from golfing on an oceanfront PGA green to learning how to shoot with a bow and arrow at archery school. Adults can indulge in treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE or relax in the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, where intimate cabanas, an oversized pool and dedicated Zen Beach await. Families can partake in the new Club Med Amazing Family program, featuring a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories, like participating in Circus School by Club Med, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages. On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to solo travelers, couples, and families alike with unlimited land and water sports, from golfing on an oceanfront PGA green to learning how to shoot with a bow and arrow at archery school. Adults can indulge in treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE or relax in the adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area, where intimate cabanas, an oversized pool and dedicated Zen Beach await. Families can partake in the new Club Med Amazing Family program, featuring a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories, like participating in Circus School by Club Med, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages.

Additional participating resorts include Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Port St. Lucie, Florida, Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean, Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean, Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico, and Club Med Columbus, Bahamas.

Flexible Policies

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Flexible Cancellation Policy : For new bookings with travel until June 30, 2022 , guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date).

Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.

Safe Together protocols : Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , the Caribbean , and Canada , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors. : Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in, the, and, these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.

PCR + Rapid Antigen Testing: As required for re-entry into the United States from international destinations, Club Med offers complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests on-site for travel through January 31, 2022 . PCR testing is also available at an additional cost.

Full details on the above policies can be found here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

