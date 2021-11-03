Wipfli joins MuleSoft partner program

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a top 20 consulting firm, today announced it has partnered with MuleSoft, a leader in data integration and API platform.

Wipfli has partnered with MuleSoft to help clients with data integration.

Wipfli can help clients unlock and unify data from a rapidly growing number of apps and systems.

Wipfli's consultants, using MuleSoft, can help organizations integrate data from new and existing apps and systems more efficiently to deliver seamless digital experiences, faster.

Wipfli's implementation experience and industry knowledge, coupled with MuleSoft's technology, will give clients the support and tools they need to unlock and unify data from their rapidly growing number of apps and systems.

MuleSoft brings together integration, APIs and automation all on one leading unified platform, making it possible for companies to turn every asset in their organization — data, bots and applications — into reusable building blocks to scale and increase the speed of work.

As recognized leaders in the digital data integration space, Wipfli is committed to unlocking data and driving greater speed, agility and efficiency for its clients.

"We've researched hundreds of platforms and see MuleSoft as a leader for secure integration, API management and automation for our clients," said Lisa Nicholas, director of Wipfli's digital services for financial institutions. "Customer engagement is critical for today's financial intuitions. With MuleSoft, we can help our joint customers unify siloed systems and accelerate their speed of innovation."

Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels for MuleSoft said: "In an all-digital world, it has never been more important to meet the needs of customers by delivering seamless digital experiences. However, integration is a major reason why these digital initiatives fail. Access to new and existing apps and data is critical, but our recent Connectivity Benchmark Report shows data silos continue to be a challenge year-over-year for 90% of companies. As a MuleSoft partner, Wipfli is helping our mutual customers quickly connect their apps and data to deliver digital projects and innovation, faster."

About Wipfli

With more than 2,900 associates and 84,000 clients, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the nation. Business today is more fluid than ever. Helping firms achieve their goals takes imagination, discipline and a process that delivers results today while anticipating tomorrow's demands. That's Wipfli. Learn more at wipfli.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

