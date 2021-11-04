Abstrakt Marketing Group Appoints Jamie Schneider, Alicia Haas, and Melanie Clark to Executive Leadership Roles

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group, top lead generation and sales development powerhouse, announced today the appointment of Jamie Schneider as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Alicia Haas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Melanie Clark as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These appointments expand the company's Executive Leadership Team, which now positions women in 50% of leadership roles.

The news comes on the heels of the summer announcement of Abstrakt Marketing Group's acquisition of leading email marketing and lead generation firm Sapper Consulting. It also diversifies the leadership bench. The company's senior management team now includes women in 43% of leadership roles.

Previous Vice President of Marketing and now CMO Melanie Clark leads the enterprise's marketing strategy for all company brands, corporate culture, employee engagement, and charitable giving programs. Clark began her career at Abstrakt in 2011 as a Social Media Intern.

"Abstrakt's mission is clear—to impact as many lives as possible by building predictable sales pipelines and developing innovative growth solutions. With hundreds of team members now and extensive growth plans, Abstrakt is redefining sales development with ever-evolving solutions for how we connect, nurture, and grow businesses around the world," said Clark. "Small to medium-sized businesses need sales development more than ever and Abstrakt provides a better way. This company is building a new paradigm for how companies can scale. For this reason, and many others, I am thrilled to take on this opportunity."

As Jamie Schneider moves from her current role as Vice President of Human Resources (HR) and assumes the role of CHRO, she continues to lead HR functions and initiatives across the enterprise. Jamie joined the Abstrakt team in August 2016 as the Director of Human Resources and was promoted to Vice President of HR in January 2019. During her time with Abstrakt, she's helped guide the company through the complexities of remote work, new policy development, and the introduction of health and wellness programs to keep employees healthy during the pandemic and when returning to the office. "I am thrilled to have been part of the team for the past 5+ years and I look forward to working with the Abstrakt businesses to support our explosive growth," said Schneider. In June 2021, Abstrakt Marketing Group announced the acquisition of Sapper Consulting, a leading email marketing company in St. Louis.

Former Sapper Consulting Chief Financial Officer Alicia Haas will expand her responsibilities with Abstrakt, now holding the Chief Financial Officer position for the enterprise. Haas joined Sapper's team in June 2019. "I am grateful and excited to be offered the CFO position of the combined enterprise and look forward to helping the enterprise achieve its record-setting growth goals," Haas said. "It is an honor to work alongside Melanie, Jamie, the presidents, and owners and represent such an amazing group of people, clients, and companies."

Scott Scully, CEO and Founder of Abstrakt Marketing Group, said, "As we continue to strengthen our leadership team, we are taking the opportunity to make sure we are best positioned for our future growth and success. These changes reflect our desire to confirm our position as one of the best in the lead generation industry. Alicia, Jamie, and Melanie have all established themselves as key team players and leaders to our growth at Abstrakt and we look forward to watching them take on their new roles."

Abstrakt brings together diverse teams of talented professionals to create partnerships with businesses across the nation and grow their businesses. The company is looking forward to another year of propelling more women into more elite roles.

