Arçelik receives HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal in recognition of the company's commitment to creating a sustainable future - His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has today, through his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), launched the Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets.

ISTANBUL, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik has been awarded the Terra Carta Seal.

HRH The Prince of Wales, Sir Jony Ive and recipients of the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal (PRNewsfoto/Arcelik)

The inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal recognises global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet, launched in January 2021.

HRH is deeply encouraged by Arçelik's commitment to reducing Scope 1&2 GHG emissions by 30% and the Scope 3 emissions from the use of sold products by 15% as of 2030 compared to 2018 baseline and achieving Net-Zero GHG/CO2e emissions across the entire value chain by 2050.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, said: "The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so."

The Terra Carta Seal acknowledges that each industry faces unique challenges in its transition to a sustainable future and they are all at different stages of their journey. Here, all industries and all companies must be supported as they take steps in a more positive direction. At the same time, an accelerated pace is required if we are to achieve a 1.5-degree target, restore biodiversity and benefit the lives and livelihoods of current and future generations.

The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to companies who hold a leadership position within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or earlier.

"It's a great honour to be one of the leading companies recognised by his Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and to receive the inaugural Terra Carta Seal. Creating a sustainable future and setting ambitious targets is the number one priority for Arçelik, and receiving the accolade demonstrates that we are living these commitments as a business. We are committed to the creation of genuinely sustainable markets, which care for nature, people and the planet."

Earlier today, HRH The Prince of Wales met with Hakan Bulgurlu, alongside other CEOs to celebrate their award and commitment to the battle against climate change, discuss the challenges individual organisations and industries face and examine solutions and the necessary action organisations must take to accelerate further the transition.

Working closely with HRH The Prince of Wales, Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom have created a physical and animated seal engineered with paper that is both simple and beautifully crafted. The design combines a host of natural references including oak leaves, fern, magnolia and honey bees and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creating a visual celebration which reflects the power of and reverence for nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

"With respect for both the historic resonance of the Terra Carta and for the environment, we have used modest, natural materials and celebrated craftsmanship with a delicate, illustrated design," said Sir Jony Ive. "This feels a sensitive and sincere commemoration for those who have committed to the aims of the Terra Carta, and we are so very grateful to be able to contribute to such an important and impactful initiative."

About the Terra Carta Seal

The 2021 inaugural Terra Carta Seal recognises global corporations that are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to firms who have aligned themselves with the Terra Carta, who are driving innovation and leadership within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The SMI has partnered with Corporate Knights for this initiative. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Companies were invited to apply for the inaugural Terra Carta Seal together with active Task Force members of the SMI as of 1 January 2021.

The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded annually to companies who are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets and care for Nature, People and Planet.

Terra Carta Seal Recipients

ACCIONA

Akzo Nobel NV

Amazon

Arcelik

AstraZeneca

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc

Banco Santander

Bank of America

Brambles

BT Group

City Developments Limited

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Credit Suisse

Cummins Inc

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HP Inc.

HSBC Holdings Plc

Iberdrola

IBM Corporation

INDITEX S.A.

Johnson Controls International plc

L'Oréal

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Metso Outotec

National Australia Bank

Natura &Co

Nordea

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novozymes

Ørsted

PepsiCo

Prologis

Salesforce

SAP SE

Siemens Energy AG

Sims Limited

Stantec, Inc.

Tech Mahindra

TELUS

Tesco PLC

Trane Technologies

TSMC

Unilever PLC

Xerox

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) at Davos in January 2020. The SMI is a network of global CEOs and private sector corporations working together to build prosperous and sustainable economies that generate long-term value through the balanced integration of natural, social, human and financial capital.

The SMI facilitates the development of responsible transition pathways at industry and business levels to decarbonize and achieve net-zero, create a Nature-positive future and support a trust transition towards a sustainable future.

HRH is appealing to public, private and philanthropic leaders around the world to join this endeavour as part of the 'Coalition of the Willing'.

Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org

About the Terra Carta

Launched by His Royal Highness at the One Planet Summit in January 2021, the Terra Carta provides a practical roadmap for acceleration towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector. The Terra Carta serves as the mandate for the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Currently there are over 400 named supporters of the Terra Carta – listed on the SMI website.

About LoveFrom and Sir Jony Ive:

LoveFrom is a creative collective of designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers and artists with studios in London and San Francisco, California.

Sir Jony Ive KBE is a designer. Formerly the Chief Design Officer at Apple, he holds more than 12,500 patents worldwide, uniquely spanning user interface and hardware design. He is the Chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

For the Terra Carta Seal, LoveFrom worked with celebrated illustrator Peter Horridge, master printers and paper engineers Imprimerie du Marais and handmade paper specialists The Paper Foundation, founded by James Cropper. Los Angeles-based Method Studios created an animated version of the Terra Carta Seal.

ABOUT ARÇELIK

With over 40,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include sales and marketing offices in 48 countries, and 28 production facilities in 9 countries and 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). As Europe's second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik's consolidated revenue reached US$4.3 Billion in 2020. Arçelik's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe, are home to over 1,700 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. In 2020, Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in the Household Durables category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index and, in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in Scope 1 and 2 in global manufacturing in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. Arçelik's mission is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

