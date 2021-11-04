OPSWAT Recognized in First Appearance in Analyst Report on Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions Global CIP vendor recognized as "best fit for the highest-security industrial environments around the world"

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT , the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), with cybersecurity solutions protection for both the IT and Operational Technology (OT) systems of the enterprise, today announced that it is one of the 12 select companies invited by Forrester to participate in its Forrester Wave evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions, Q4 2021.

"It's an absolute honor to be invited into the Forrester ICS Security Solutions Wave," stated Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "2021 has been an exceptional year for our company. Not only have we doubled the size of our team, but we've also made tremendous strides with our products, continuing to innovate at every level. We are committed to helping our customers stay safe from today's dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape. I look forward to finishing the year strong and to a stellar 2022."

According to the Forrester report, "With nearly two decades of experience, OPSWAT is known for its malware kiosks outside the doors of high security environments around the world. OPSWAT excels at the very common issue of dirty removable media. Software must be walked in via removable media for many high security environments in defense research and nuclear power. OPSWAT tackles this problem with an integrated suite of tools from the front door to endpoints in the OT environments. Reference customers did overwhelmingly praise OPSWAT's customer support. OPSWAT is a best fit for the highest-security industrial environments around the world."

Bayshore Networks , acquired by OPSWAT in July 2021, was also among the 12 companies selected for The Forrester Wave™. Bayshore Networks is the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for OT/ICS environments, automation engineers, and plan operators, and extends OPSWAT's CIP capabilities to OT/ICS environments.

In 2021, OPSWAT also achieved the following milestones:

OPSWAT unveiled the next-generation MetaDefender Kiosk, the L1001. The L1001 offers an important cybersecurity prevention option for ICS and OT environments, both of which have experienced an increased number of cybersecurity and ransomware attacks in recent months.

OPSWAT launched its Academy 3.0, t he most comprehensive on-demand CIP training platform that addresses specific security complexities faced by critical infrastructure industries.

OPSWAT acquired SNDBOX, the top malware analysis solution enabling organizations to secure their IT and OT environments to optimize their security practices by automating malware analysis, enriching other intelligence systems, and bringing greater confidence to security and operational teams.

OPSWAT was named "Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year" in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

OPSWAT raised a $125 million growth investment from Brighton Park Capital to accelerate its rapid growth, with a focus on the additional global expansion of sales, marketing, customer success, and business operations.

OPSWAT expanded its channel partner program to over 40 countries worldwide, making it one of the largest programs focused on critical infrastructure protection.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com .

