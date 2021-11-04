U.S. Supplements Label VidaCap Launches NEW Mushroom-Infused Gummies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular American supplements label VidaCap has announced its launch of a novel product called "Myco Immune Gummies," which contain mushroom extracts from five different species of functional fungus infused into vegan, paleo-friendly gummy edibles.

The product is one of the first of its kind in the mushroom supplements industry, which is quickly growing in popularity among users that are taking a natural approach to things like immune health, focus, energy, and more.

"We're always looking for new and unique ways to expand on the mushrooms market," says VidaCap spokesperson Jonathan Kane. "Gummies are actually the perfect way to combine the therapeutic benefits of several different mushroom species into one, ultra convenient daily dose."

The Myco Immune Gummies are made from VidaCap's unique Mycomatrix blend, which contains extracts from Reishi, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane, and Maitake mushrooms. Among other things, these species of fungi are believed to help boost the body's immune system, and could potentially help with mental focus and a phenomenon that many refer to as "brain fog."

"The benefits of functional mushrooms are truly extraordinary," says Kane. "Nowhere else in the natural world can you find such an extensive range of active compounds that support brain and immune health. Ten years from now, our goal is that people will be reaching for natural mushroom extract supplements rather than over-the-counter medications."

Functional mushrooms are indeed becoming extremely popular, particularly in the US and other parts of the western world. The species used in VidaCap's Mycomatrix blend, however, have been used medicinally for thousands of years in various eastern cultures. A single infused vegan gummy (which are also non-GMO and paleo-friendly) contains 200mg each of the above-mentioned mushroom species.

"For people suffering from things like fatigue, lack of energy, and brain fog - or for those that are just looking for a potent immune boost - mushrooms are 100% worth looking into," says Kane. "They're natural, they're very affordable, and most importantly - they work."

To browse VidaCap's new selection of Myco Immune Gummies - as well as the brand's popular line of daily-use mushroom capsules - readers can visit the brand's official website at www.VidaCap.com .

