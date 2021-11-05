Bankers Insurance LLC, One of the Largest Privately-Owned Independent Insurance Agencies in the U.S., Announces New CEO

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Insurance LLC of Richmond, Virginia announced the hiring of David A. Erwin as President & CEO on October 18, 2021, solidifying the company's commitment to continued growth as a premier insurance agency. David enjoys a distinguished executive leadership career which includes directing several large insurance brokerage and banking operations, including President & CEO of Borden Insurance, Regional Managing Director of Texas for Wells Fargo Insurance Services, President & CEO of BBVA Compass Insurance Agency, Inc., and twenty-two years with JP Morgan Chase Bank and BBVA Compass Bank. David received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

David A. Erwin

"I'm delighted to be joining such a strong and reputable insurance agency," David says. "It was obvious to me that Bankers Insurance has a strong sales and client service focus, but also an exceptional employee culture."

David is only the second President & CEO of Bankers Insurance LLC, the first being P. Marshall Fleming who led the company for over twenty years from its inception to being one of the largest privately-owned independent agencies in the country. "Marshall did a phenomenal job leading Bankers and cultivating strong relationships among its member banks, carrier partners, and employees," says Jeffrey V. Haley, Chairman of the Board. "I speak on behalf of the board in thanking Marshall for his service and as well as wishing him continued joy and prosperity in his retirement."

Bankers Insurance needed a strong leader to expand upon this foundation. Haley remarked, "We're thrilled to have David Erwin on board. His vast experience in insurance, banking, and mergers and acquisitions is the perfect fit for Bankers Insurance as we look to continue growing the agency both organically and through selective M&A." Bankers Insurance welcomes their new CEO and his family and looks forward to his thoughtful leadership.

Bankers Insurance LLC was formed by a consortium of community banks in 1999. Today it supports over thirty office locations in Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Tennessee. It is contracted with hundreds of insurance companies, and coverage offerings include all major insurance lines such business, employee benefits, home, and auto.

