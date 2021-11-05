Pure Watercraft Reveals New Streamlined Electric Outboard Design

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Watercraft, maker of high-performance electric outboards, today unveiled an improved version of its industry-leading electric outboard motor.

"We dramatically reduced the size of the outboard above the water to make it look as subtle as it sounds," said Andy Rebele, founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft, "We also increased its efficiency with an improved gear set design, and its longevity with direct passive cooling of the gear set in the water."

Pure Watercraft's electric outboard motor delivers unmatched performance with minimal environmental impact. Engineered for simple and safe operation, it can replace up to a 50 HP gas outboard on any boat to provide a better boating and boat ownership experience.

Product Availability

Pure Watercraft is beginning customer deliveries soon, and accepting pre-orders with a $500 fully refundable deposit at https://www.purewatercraft.com/ .

About Pure Watercraft

Pure Watercraft is leading a fundamental transformation of boating. Founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington, the company delivers innovative electric marine propulsion that preserves the air and waterways for future generations. For more information on Pure Watercraft, including its products, partners and career opportunities visit https://www.purewatercraft.com/. or find Pure Watercraft on LinkedIn or Twitter @PureWC.

