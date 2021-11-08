ATAC Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 10th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ATC, OTCQB: ATADF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring for copper and gold in Yukon and Nevada, today announced that Graham Downs, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 10th.

DATE: November 10th, 2021

TIME: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mismqK

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

2021 geophysical and geochemical surveys at Connaught copper property in Yukon identified 4 porphyry target areas over a 13 km trend.

Preliminary trenching results at Connaught returned broad intervals of highly anomalous copper in porphyritic rocks.

Maiden 4,000 m RC drill program at the East Goldfield property in Nevada recently completed, with assays pending.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon and Nevada. 2021 work focused on evaluating porphyry copper potential at the Connaught Property in Yukon, and a maiden 4,000m RC drill program at high-sulfidation epithermal gold targets on the East Goldfield property in Nevada.

Previous work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $7 million in working capital.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

