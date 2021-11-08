ChipMOS REPORTS OCTOBER 2021 REVENUE INCREASES 10.7% YoY

HSINCHU, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of October 2021. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$27.83 to US$1.00 as of October 29, 2021.

Revenue for the month of October 2021 was NT$2,289.4 million or US$82.3 million, an increase of 10.7% compared to October 2020 and a decrease of 2.3% compared to September 2021. The Company noted it is benefitting from a better product mix, with its DDIC high-end test and memory platforms remaining at a high utilization level.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

October 2021 September 2021 October 2020 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,289.4 2,343.8 2,068.7 -2.3% 10.7% Revenues (US$ million) 82.3 84.2 74.3 -2.3% 10.7%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

