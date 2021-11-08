FINN Partners Expands Its Global Travel Practice with Acquisition of Luxury Travel PR Firms Hawkins International and Maverick Creative

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, announced today that it has acquired Hawkins International PR, a 26-person bi-coastal, boutique luxury Travel and Hospitality PR agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Jennifer Hawkins, Founder and CEO of Hawkins International PR, will join FINN as Managing Partner, Luxury Travel and become part of the agency's Global Travel Practice leadership team. The Hawkins team will transition to the FINN brand name over time. As part of the deal, FINN also acquires Maverick Creative, Hawkins International's 10-person affiliate agency specializing in creative communications for travel and lifestyle clients. Maverick will retain its current branding and operations will continue under Managing Director Catherine Colford, while expanding to the UK.

Jennifer Hawkins, CEO & Founder of Hawkins International PR, joins FINN Partners as Managing Partner, Luxury Travel.

"Hawkins International works with many of the most celebrated hotel and resort brands in the industry. They have an excellent reputation and a keen grasp of what drives high-end demographics. Their expertise within the luxury travel sector will complement our experience with large travel brands and leading destinations around the word," said Peter Finn, Founding Managing Partner and CEO, FINN Partners.

Hawkins specializes in serving premier multinational luxury brands in the worlds of travel, hospitality and wellness. The firm's capabilities span the breadth of travel communications services, including consumer and trade media relations, media intelligence, trendspotting, content development and storytelling, brand partnerships, social media strategy and advertising, influencer marketing, content marketing, digital marketing, experiential and thought leadership.

Current Hawkins clients include: Montage International, Inspirato, Dorchester Collection, Seabourn Cruise Line, onefinestay, Gstaad Palace, Wilderness Safaris, Palmaïa - The House of AïA, Living Vehicle, The Dolder Grand, The Sono Collection, and Tradewind Aviation.

Current Maverick clients include: Rocco Forte Hotels, Arlo Hotels, The Point, The Shelbourne, RVshare, Asbury Ocean Club, the Nines, and Chebeague Island Inn, among others.

FINN's acquisition of Hawkins International and Maverick Creative follows strategic moves by the agency to bolster its position as a leading global integrated travel powerhouse, including its recent purchase of Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group, which has a strong travel practice, and hiring of Luxury Travel Expert Steven DeLuca as Senior Partner. With the addition of Hawkins and Maverick, FINN's fast-growing Global Travel practice will reach more than $20 million with more than 150 people serving clients across three continents. The move will also complement FINN's extensive portfolio of large travel and hospitality clients, which includes, South Africa, Singapore, Turkish Airlines, Bahamas, Iceland, Intrepid Travel, Italy, Belize, Dubai and Panama.

"The global luxury travel market was worth an estimated $945 billion in 2019 (Source: Allied Market Research). This market segment is lucrative in normal times, but with the pandemic, pent up demand has caused many travelers to ladder up to more bespoke, premium experiences and indulgent getaways. Now is the perfect time for FINN to build out our footprint as the go-to global luxury travel communications agency for clients around the world," said Debbie Flynn, Managing Partner and Global Travel Practice Leader.

Said Jennifer Hawkins, Managing Partner, Luxury Travel, "It's energizing to play a key role in FINN's momentum as a global travel communications leader. They are a dynamic, independent agency that inherently shares many of Hawkins International's and Maverick's core values and a philosophy rooted in collaboration, respect and making a true difference in the world. I'm excited about the synergies between our companies, and the ability to leverage the resources across our global network to better serve existing and new clients within the luxury sector."

The Stevens Group made the introduction between FINN Partners and Hawkins International and helped facilitate the transaction. Hawkins was advised on the negotiations by their business advisor, Seth Rosenstein.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 900 professionals across 24 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

About Hawkins International PR

Founded in 2002 by Jennifer Hawkins, Hawkins International Public Relations is a bi-coastal, award-winning communications agency with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Our creative, integrated and tailored approach to public relations and digital strategies, has earned numerous accolades from industry peers, media and clients around the world. Our strong domestic footprint, coupled with our global reach and varied cultural sensibilities have afforded us the opportunity to work with a variety of hospitality-affiliated companies specializing in sectors including travel and tourism, wellness, design, culinary, real estate and more.

About Maverick Creative

Maverick Creative is an NYC-based creative communications agency specializing in modern storytelling for travel and lifestyle clients. Media-forward, digitally visionary and deeply experienced with eyes on the next horizon, Maverick Creative combines razor-sharp awareness of industry trends and a tight embrace of contemporary storytelling with partnership development, content creation, experiential events, executive thought leadership and of-the-moment social media campaigns to grab media and consumers alike.

