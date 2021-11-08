Flex Appoints Cameron Carr as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Cameron Carr has joined the company as chief strategy officer (CSO). Mr. Carr will report directly to Flex CEO, Revathi Advaithi.

Mr. Carr has spent the last decade of his career at Microsoft Corporation. Most recently, he was the head of competitive strategy for the United States. In this role, Mr. Carr was responsible for overseeing a team focused on competitive market strategy and competitor intelligence across all Microsoft product lines. He oversaw critical elements of Microsoft's approx. $50B U.S. business while he developed strategic recommendations across key functions such as sales, marketing, operations, and technology. He was also responsible for designing the company's overarching investment strategy to drive competitive wins and capture overall market share.

"Flex and its people have the power to transform global industries and contribute to better lives for people around the world," said Cameron Carr, Chief Strategy Officer, Flex. "I am thrilled to join one of the world's largest, diversified manufacturers at a pivotal point in time where the criticality of the industry has never been clearer. I look forward to working alongside the business leaders as we grow Flex's market and strategic leadership."

"Cameron is a proven leader with in-depth knowledge and expertise advising global businesses on strategic development and growth opportunities," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex. "We are hyper focused on making the right decisions that will help our ecosystem of customers and partners grow profitably and adapt to the next era of advanced and sustainable manufacturing. As someone who can advise us on both near and long-term opportunities, we are delighted to welcome Cameron as the newest member of our leadership team."

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

