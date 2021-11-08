FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces September 30, 2021 Financial Results and Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.62 Per Share

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), today reported net investment income of $201 million, or $0.71 per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's net asset value ("NAV") was $27.14 per share as of September 30, 2021, compared to $26.84 per share as of June 30, 2021.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021(1)

Net investment income of $0.71 per share, compared to $0.77 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Net asset value of $27.14 per share, compared to $26.84 per share as of June 30, 2021 , an increase of 1.1%

Total net realized and unrealized gain of $0.24 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized gain of $4.98 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

Total purchases of $2.8 billion versus $1.8 billion of sales and repayments, including $364 million of sales to its joint venture Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC

Net debt to equity ratio (3) as of September 30, 2021 was 103%, compared to 90% as of June 30, 2021

Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.65 per share(4)

"FSK's third quarter results were strong across multiple metrics," commented Michael C. Forman, CEO and Chairman. "We originated $2.8 billion of new investments as we continue to benefit from the growing private credit market and strength of our experienced investing team. During the third quarter, we over-earned our targeted 9.00% annualized dividend yield and we also experienced an increase in our net asset value. Based on our strong operating results and pursuant to our variable dividend policy, we are delighted to announce a $0.62 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to our original expectation of a $0.60 per share dividend. Finally, in October we further enhanced our already strong liquidity position by issuing $1.25 billion of unsecured notes at a weighted average coupon of 2.54%. As we begin looking forward to 2022, I believe FSK is well positioned for future success."

Declaration of Distribution for Fourth Quarter 2021

FSK's board of directors has declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of $0.62 per share, which will be paid on or about January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2021.

Portfolio Highlights as of September 30, 2021

Total fair value of investments was $15.8 billion of which 73% was invested in senior secured securities.





Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments (5) was 9.1%, compared to 9.9% as of June 30, 2021 . Excluding the impact of the merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 8.1%, compared to 8.5% as of June 30, 2021 .





Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments (5) was 8.5%, compared to 9.2% as of June 30, 2021 . Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 7.5%, compared to 7.7% as of June 30, 2021 .





Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 20% as of September 30, 2021 , compared to 20% as of June 30, 2021 .





As of September 30, 2021 , investments on non-accrual status represented 3.7% and 5.1% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 3.0% and 4.4% as of June 30, 2021 .



Portfolio Data As of September 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2021 Total fair value of investments $15,824 $14,734 Number of Portfolio Companies 190 195











Asset Class (based on fair value)



Senior Secured Loans — First Lien 61.2% 56.4% Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien 10.6% 12.4% Other Senior Secured Debt 0.9% 1.3% Subordinated Debt 0.6% 0.7% Asset Based Finance 12.6% 12.9% Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC 8.8% 9.5% Equity/Other 5.3% 6.8%





Interest Rate Type (based on fair value)



% Variable Rate Debt Investments 69.2% 68.0% % Fixed Rate Debt Investments 9.3% 9.0% % Other Income Producing Investments 13.4% 14.0% % Non-Income Producing Investments(7) 4.4% 6.0% % of Investments on Non-Accrual(6) 3.7% 3.0%











Leverage and Liquidity as of September 30, 2021

Net debt to equity ratio (3) of 103%, based on $8.5 billion in total debt outstanding, $241 million of cash and foreign currency and $308 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $7.7 billion . FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 3.22%.





Cash and foreign currency of $241 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $1,921 million , subject to borrowing base and other limitations.





As of September 30, 2021 , 43% of the Company's approximately $8,511 million of total debt outstanding was in unsecured debt and 57% in secured debt.

Supplemental Information

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FSK is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fskkradvisor.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to FSK.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Investment income















Interest income

$ 219



$ 93



$ 414



$ 327

Paid-in-kind interest income

16



11



35



31

Fee income

29



3



62



21

Dividend and other income

8



7



20



10

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

8



3



12



8

Paid-in-kind interest income

4



5



12



14

Fee income

2



—



2



0

Dividend income

0



0



0



0

From controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

12



2



16



6

Paid-in-kind interest income

15



1



23



3

Fee income

—



—



1



—

Dividend and other income

47



22



120



56

Total investment income

360



147



717



476



















Operating expenses















Management fees

58



24



113



80

Subordinated income incentive fees

35



—



43



—

Administrative services expenses

5



1



9



6

Accounting and administrative fees

1



0



2



1

Interest expense

70



40



158



128

Other general and administrative expenses

5



4



12



8

Total operating expenses

174



69



337



223

Incentive fee waiver

(15)



—



(15)



—

Net expenses

159



69



322



223

Net investment income

201



78



395



253



















Realized and unrealized gain/loss















Net realized gain (loss) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

60



(99)



(22)



(239)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

139



(90)



203



(129)

Controlled/affiliated investments

(2)



(18)



(58)



(35)

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts

0



0



0



0

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(1)



(2)



(4)



(5)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(49)



261



526



(114)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(104)



27



65



(138)

Controlled/affiliated investments

11



68



193



(144)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts

5



(1)



8



1

Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency

10



(14)



28



2

Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

$ 69



$ 132



$ 939



$ (801)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 270



$ 210



$ 1,334



$ (548)



















Per share information—basic and diluted















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings per Share)

$ 0.95



$ 1.70



$ 7.13



$ (4.40)

Weighted average shares outstanding

285,124,920



123,755,965



187,003,417



124,470,122



FS KKR Capital Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts)





September 30, 2021







(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020 Assets







Investments, at fair value







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost—$12,092 and $5,314, respectively)

$ 12,279



$ 4,986

Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$901 and $629, respectively)

871



534

Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$2,731 and $1,510, respectively)

2,674



1,260

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost—$15,724 and $7,453, respectively)

15,824



6,780

Cash

229



182

Foreign currency, at fair value (cost—$12 and $8, respectively)

12



9

Receivable for investments sold and repaid

365



173

Income receivable

163



72

Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

6



1

Deferred financing costs

15



15

Deferred merger costs

—



1

Prepaid expenses and other assets

6



4

Total assets

$ 16,620



$ 7,237











Liabilities







Payable for investments purchased

$ 57



$ —

Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $24 and $23, respectively)

8,492



3,997

Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

1



3

Stockholder distributions payable

186



74

Management fees payable

58



25

Subordinated income incentive fees payable

20



—

Administrative services expense payable

6



2

Interest payable

55



25

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

9



15

Total liabilities

8,884



4,141

Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 285,076,619 and 123,755,965 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

0



0

Capital in excess of par value

7,507



3,866

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

229



(770)

Total stockholders' equity

7,736



3,096

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 16,620



$ 7,237

Net asset value per share of common stock at period end

$ 27.14



$ 25.02



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). FSK uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's financial results with other BDCs.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)







Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 GAAP net investment income per share $0.71 $0.77 Accretion resulting from merger accounting $(0.07) $(0.03) Adjusted net investment income per share(2) $0.64 $0.74











GAAP Net realized and unrealized gain per share $0.24 $4.98 Unrealized appreciation from merger accounting $0.07 $(4.11) Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain $0.31 $0.87







1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSK's common stock outstanding during the applicable period. Per share numbers may not sum due to rounding. 2) Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes (iii) the impact of accretion resulting from merger accounting; and (iv) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred during FSK's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSK uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other business development companies. Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain is presented for all periods as GAAP realized and unrealized gains to exclude the impact of the merger accounting. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to adjusted net investment income and GAAP net realized and unrealized gain to adjusted net realized and unrealized gain can be found above. 3) Net debt to equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. 4) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to stockholders of record during each applicable period. 5) See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021 for important information, including information related to the calculation and definition of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments, variable rate debt investments, fixed rate debt investments, other income producing investments and non-income producing investments. 6) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021 for a description of FSK's revenue recognition policy. 7) Does not include investments on non-accrual status.

