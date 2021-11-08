Leading M&A Tax Partner David Passey Joins Dechert in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced that David Passey has joined the firm's global tax group as a partner based in New York.

Dechert logo (PRNewsfoto/Dechert LLP)

Mr. Passey has a sophisticated private equity M&A tax practice. He represents clients in structuring the tax aspects of various complex public and private transactions, including large, multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, as well as in fund formation, REITs, and other real estate transactions.

Joshua Milgrim, chair of Dechert's global tax group, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome David to the firm. His expansive knowledge of sophisticated tax matters bolsters our ability to advise clients on their most complex transactions."

Mr. Passey commented, "I'm excited to be joining Dechert's distinguished global tax practice and look forward to working alongside my new colleagues as we continue to advise our clients on some of the most dynamic and innovative private equity transactions and matters."

Mr. Passey will be an integral addition to Dechert's private equity and M&A interdisciplinary deal teams.

Dechert's private equity practice advises more than 300 private equity and private investment firm clients across various industries and jurisdictions. The private equity practice had a strong showing in Mergermarket's "Global & Regional League Tables 1H21 – Legal Advisors" report, ranking #3 for U.S. Buyouts and #7 for Global Buyouts by deal value. Similarly, Dechert's global M&A practice is regularly recognized, including being ranked among the top law firms for international and cross-border M&A in the U.S. and U.K. by Chambers (2021). With Mr. Passey's wide range of deal-related tax experience, Dechert's capabilities in private equity and M&A are further strengthened to complete the high volume and complex nature of transactional work it receives.

Dechert's global tax practice, comprising lawyers in the U.S and Europe, provides inventive tax solutions that meet the challenges and objectives of clients' most sophisticated business dealings around the globe, from corporate transactions and restructurings to financial transactions and fund formation and investing.

Dechert is ranked among the top law firms for tax law in the U.S, the U.K., and in France by The Legal 500 (2021/2022). Dechert is also ranked among the top law firms for tax law by Chambers (2021) in the U.S. and in France, with the global tax practice also boasting a number of partners ranked by Chambers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dechert LLP