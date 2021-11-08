Titan America Leads Industry in Low Carbon Cement Manufacturing

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the international business community analyzes the developments at the Glasgow UN Climate Change Conference, Titan America LLC reports a milestone in low carbon cement manufacturing. Titan America's low carbon Portland Limestone Cement production has reached 50 percent of its total cement output. With the achievement, and its climate change mitigation commitments, Titan America has led the U.S. industry in meeting customer, stakeholder, and societal demands for high-performance, lower carbon products and solutions in construction.

"We are proud of this remarkable accomplishment," says Bill Zarkalis, President & Chief Executive Officer of Titan America. "Ramping up the actual production and sales of Portland Limestone Cement beyond 50 percent of our total production capacity enables a substantial reduction of the carbon footprint of our cement plants and provides our customers the low carbon solutions they need in infrastructure, housing, and commercial construction. It's an important milestone, especially considering our group has recently aligned its climate mitigation targets with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement."

Earlier this year, the TITAN Cement Group signed the "Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees Celsius" commitment, a global campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in partnership with the UN Global Compact, joining several leading companies worldwide that are committed to keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. TITAN was one of the first cement companies worldwide to have its CO 2 emissions reduction targets validated by the SBTi as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Titan Florida LLC plant in Medley, FL, known as "Pennsuco," was the first cement manufacturing facility in Florida to obtain Portland Limestone Cement (or Type IL) approval by the Florida Department of Transportation. Type IL is a cement with approximately 15 percent lower carbon emissions as compared to Type I or Type II cement. "Pennsuco is the largest U.S. producer of Type IL cement," says Randy Dunlap, President of the Florida Business Unit of Titan America. "We expect that the totality of our cement production at Pennsuco will be lower carbon as early as 2023."

Titan America has garnered DOT approval and specified Portland Limestone Cement with customers in all the areas it operates. "We are serving large customers in E-Commerce, cloud services, and infrastructure," says Kevin Baird, President of Titan America's Mid-Atlantic Business Unit. "These customers are committed to sustainable development and are demanding solutions for "green" construction. Low carbon cement, such as our Type IL, is one of the ways we are meeting the needs of our customers for these projects."

Titan's leadership in Type IL cement and other products, like its branded fly ash, ProAsh® and EcoTherm®, used as additive and fuel, are examples of products which advance its ESG initiatives. Now these innovations are being widely sought by its customers for use in new construction.

Titan America LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com) and its subsidiaries are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, construction aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Its parent company, Titan Cement International, S.A., (www.titan-cement.com), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, based on companies' commitments to implement universal sustainability principles and to support the UN goals.

