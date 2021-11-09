Whiteboards and Docs allows teams to unleash their creativity together and turn ideas Into coordinated actions

ClickUp Revolutionizes Team Collaboration with All New Whiteboards and Revamped Docs for Modern Teams Whiteboards and Docs allows teams to unleash their creativity together and turn ideas Into coordinated actions

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp, the world's only all-in-one productivity platform, today announced the launch of Whiteboards, as well as major updates to Docs, at the company's annual productivity conference, LevelUp. These new and enhanced product offerings work seamlessly with the entire ClickUp platform to support the company's mission to make the world more productive.

(PRNewsfoto/ClickUp)

ClickUp Revolutionizes Team Collaboration with All New Whiteboards and Revamped Docs for Modern Teams

Just last month, the company raised $400 million in Series C funding — the largest funding round of its kind within the workplace productivity market — to reshape how teams work and give businesses a competitive edge. In today's world where people are more distributed than ever, these capabilities make it incredibly easy for teams to collaborate, even when they're far apart.

"With so many teams today working in hybrid environments, productivity applications have come to play a critical role in driving collaboration," says Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder of ClickUp. "Legacy tools in this market lack in one key area: turning ideas into actual work. With ClickUp Whiteboards and Docs, we're changing the game by enabling teams to turn their ideas into actionable projects in real-time, all within ClickUp. We're excited to see the positive impact of these announcements on our users' productivity."

ClickUp Whiteboards

With the rise of remote work, virtual whiteboards have become an indispensable tool for distributed teams to brainstorm and share ideas. In fact, the global interactive whiteboards market is expected to reach $2.31 billion by 2025. With ClickUp Whiteboards, teams can now brainstorm, share ideas, and — most importantly — execute on project plans all in one place.

Key highlights include:

Real-time collaboration: Distributed teams can brainstorm ideas and map out projects with complete visibility into all team members ' edits and cursor movements — as if they were in the same room.

Rich editing: Add content to Whiteboards in a variety of ways, including drawings, text, shapes, notes, images, and other media files.

Turn ideas to action: Move work forward by converting objects added to Whiteboards directly into ClickUp tasks with the click of a button.

ClickUp Docs

Docs have historically been one of the most frequently used products within the ClickUp platform. Powered by customer feedback, these new updates take Docs to the next level. The addition of over 50 new features enables users to unleash their creativity to create documents, wikis, and knowledge bases with more flair.

Key highlights include:

Organize Docs: Documents can now appear alongside Folders and Lists in the ClickUp sidebar to put whatever information your teams need right at their fingertips.

Customizable design: Users have far more control over the look and feel of their Docs with new settings for typography, cover images, header sections, stats, comments, page protections, and more.

Contextual headers: Build connections and see relationships between Docs, Tasks, and Contributors automatically within the document header.

To learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards and Docs, check out https://clickup.com/blog/new-whiteboard-and-docs. To try ClickUp for free and start saving one day every week, visit www.ClickUp.com.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.ClickUp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClickUp