Dolly Varden Silver Strengthens Technical Team with Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden" or the "Company") (TSXV: DV) (OTC: DOLLF), is pleased to announce that Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo. has joined the Company as Senior Geologist.

Mr. Hamilton is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of mineral exploration experience, primarily in British Columbia, Nunavut, the Yukon and Mexico, with a focus on gold and copper-gold projects. He brings additional grass roots to advanced stage mineral exploration experience to Dolly Varden with a focus on drill program design and management, mineral resource modelling and estimation, QAQC and data management.

Andrew has been part of technical teams of multiple successful explorers that have transitioned from exploration to production as well as company sale, including Wheaton River Minerals' Golden Bear Mine, Cumberland Resources' Meadowbank Project and IDM Mining's Red Mountain Project. He was mostly recently the Exploration Manager for White Gold Corp. for their Yukon projects.

As an Independent Qualified Person, he has co-authored numerous NI 43-101 Reports and Resource Estimates, as well as audits and reviews of producing Companies Mineral Resources and Reserves and QA/QC. Mr. Hamilton has been lauded in the mining industry for his conservative and balanced approach.

Shawn Khunkhun, Dolly Varden's CEO, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Andrew to Dolly Varden. His advanced exploration experience in the Golden Triangle, expertise in the design of drill programs for resource delineation and expansion, as well as critical project evaluation skills will complement our current technical team and benefit the Company as we look to dramatically grow in the next two years."

Mr. Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geological sciences from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology from the University of Victoria. He is a registered professional geoscientist (P.Geo.) in the province of British Columbia.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. The Dolly Varden property is considered to be highly prospective for hosting high-grade precious metal deposits, since it comprises the same structural and stratigraphic setting that host numerous other high-grade deposits (Eskay Creek, Brucejack). The Big Bulk property is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, completion of the Offering, Exchange approval of the Offering, the use of proceeds with respect to the Offerings, the results of previous field work and programs and the continued operations of the current exploration program, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the project and that that the mineralization on the project is similar to Eskay and Brucejack, results of the mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization, the planning for further exploration work, the ability to de-risk the potential exploration targets, and our beliefs about the unexplored portion of the property. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

