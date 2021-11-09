FTC Solar Awarded 504 MW Project in Arizona

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTC Solar , Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI) a leader in utility-scale solar tracking technology, has been awarded a 504 megawatts DC project in Arizona. FTC Solar will be providing its Voyager tracker to Moss Solar, one of the nation's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, who has been contracted by a leading Tier 1 U.S. Developer to construct the solar plus storage facility.

The project is an innovative solar and energy storage project located in Maricopa County, Arizona. It will have a capacity of up to 504 megawatts DC of clean, renewable, solar power, combined with 260 megawatts AC of energy storage. The project represents a significant capital investment in Arizona beyond PV panels and batteries.

The project will utilize FTC Solar's 2P Voyager+ tracker that optimizes energy capture while simultaneously reducing man-hours and equipment needed for installation. The project is scheduled to begin operations in 2023.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage. Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and maintains sales and support offices in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.ftcsolar.com/

