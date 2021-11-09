GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodega Brands Inc. ("Bodega"), an innovative beverage brand house, today announced its premium ready-to-drink (RTD) product, Hecho Tequila Soda, has entered into a strategic partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) - one of the leading wholesale beverage distributors in the United States, to carry out Bodega's market expansion strategy in two high growth markets – Texas and Colorado.

Hecho Tequila Soda, A Premium RTD Cocktail, Continues to Expand into New Markets Through Partnership with RNDC

After having successfully expanded into an array of markets, including California, Michigan, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Nevada and Massachusetts, Hecho is now pleased to continue this trend into the two markets of Texas and Colorado. This new expansion highlights Hecho's overall growth strategy in an effort to expand their high-quality product offerings to new and emerging markets.

"On behalf of RNDC, we couldn't be more excited about the latest partnership with Zack and the wider team over at Bodega Brands," said Steve McLane, State Director of Sales Marketing (TX) for RNDC. "Hecho Tequila Soda is extremely versatile as it can be consumed right out of the can or made into your own custom cocktail such as a signature Hecho margarita, paloma or mimosa. In sum, Hecho is made for tequila lovers by tequila lovers."

Hecho Tequila Soda is made in the heart of Jalisco, MX with premium 100% Blue Agave Tequila and natural lime flavor. The 'better for you' product has only 96 calories, is gluten free, and does not contain any sweeteners, or carbohydrates. A unique differentiator for the product is that it can be consumed right out of the can or made into a custom cocktail.

Looking at industry trends, it is clear that the RTD segment is continuing to grow, as well as premium spirits brands in general. The RTD segment grew 43% in 2020, according to an article from Beverage Dynamics . Additionally, it seems as though this segment will have a compound annual growth rate of 21.8% from 2019 to 2024. This is largely due to the fact that these RTD's are now honing in on the premiumization trend, which Hecho is embracing.

"We are thrilled to have such a reputable distributor partner on board to help take Hecho Tequila Soda to new heights," stated Zack Lister, CEO of Bodega Brands. "We know that we are in the best hands possible and look forward to continuing to grow both our overall footprint and partnership with RNDC in the years ahead."

Looking ahead, Bodega and Hecho have a goal of continuing with expansion plans across North America through 2022, targeting additional growth markets and also growing its own direct-to-consumer website.

The product comes in a pack of four-12 fl oz cans (5% ABV) with a suggested retail price of $10.99.

About Bodega Brands Inc.

Bodega was founded in 2019 as a house of brands focused on developing authentic, innovative beverages and bringing them to market. The company also produces a brand called "Arte", which is a line of cold pressed citrus juices designed for the hospitality industry.

Bodega Brands Inc. values the authenticity of our products and encourages creativity and innovation within the retail and hospitality sectors.

For more information please visit www.bodegabrands.mx and check out Hecho Tequila Soda on Instagram at @siphecho .

For information about sales and distribution opportunities, please contact: amigos@siphecho.com .

