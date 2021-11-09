Business Break
HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 5.7% to RMB2,975.5 million (US$461.8 million), from RMB2,814.8 million for the same period of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB524.4 million (US$81.4 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB253.0 million for the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.[1] was RMB180.0 million (US$27.9 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB361.2 million for the same period of 2020.
  • Average mobile MAUs[2] of Huya Live in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 14.7% to 85.1 million, from 74.2 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Total number of paying users[3] of Huya Live in the third quarter of 2021 reached 6.0 million, compared with 6.0 million in the same period of 2020.

"During the recent summer period, we saw robust growth in mobile users based on our comprehensive content offerings, strong operational capabilities and continued promotion efforts. Huya Live's average mobile MAUs reached 85.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7% and a quarter-over-quarter increase of 9.7%," said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "In light of the dynamic business environment, reinforcing our competitive advantages is pivotal to our continuing success. In this spirit, we will strive to promote new game launches, further enrich our content library, and advance product and service upgrades through innovation to meet diverse user demands as we continue to ensure a great user experience."

Ms. Ashley Xin Wu, Vice President of Finance of Huya, commented, "We continued our sustained growth pathway in the third quarter by achieving 5.7% year-over-year top-line growth. And, against the backdrop of an evolving landscape, we strengthened our investment in quality content and content creators to cement our leading market position. Going forward, we will remain dedicated to driving user growth, improving monetization and enhancing our ecosystem."

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. before share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes. For more information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

[3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 5.7% to RMB2,975.5 million (US$461.8 million), from RMB2,814.8 million for the same period of 2020.

Live streaming revenues decreased by 2.1% to RMB2,601.9 million (US$403.8 million) for the third quarter of 2021, from RMB2,657.2 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 137.1% to RMB373.7 million (US$58.0 million) for the third quarter of 2021, from RMB157.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily driven by the revenues from licensing of content.

Cost of revenues increased by 12.6% to RMB2,471.5 million (US$383.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB2,194.3 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 16.3% to RMB2,123.6 million (US$329.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB1,826.7 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees in relation to certain broadcaster incentive programs, and the increase in spending on e-sports content and content creators.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 14.2% to RMB178.0 million (US$27.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB207.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit decreased by 18.8% to RMB504.0 million (US$78.2 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB620.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increased cost of revenues driven by higher revenue sharing fees and content costs. Gross margin was 16.9 % for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 22.0% for the same period of 2020.

Research and development expenses increased by 12.9% to RMB206.2 million (US$32.0 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB182.7 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 59.5% to RMB229.4 million (US$35.6 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB143.8 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to increased marketing expenses to promote the Company's content, products, services and brand name, particularly including promotional activities for e-sports events and cooperation with various marketing channels during the summer vacations.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 32.6% to RMB80.1 million (US$12.4 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB118.7 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Operating income decreased by 62.7% to RMB83.1 million (US$12.9 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB222.9 million for the same period of 2020. Operating margin was 2.8% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 7.9% for the same period of 2020.

Interest and short-term investments income were RMB62.6 million (US$9.7 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB75.9 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to decreased interest rates.

Income tax expenses decreased by 19.9% to RMB40.6 million (US$6.3 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB50.7 million for the same period of 2020.

Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes was RMB378.7 million (US$58.8 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB0.2 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the investment income related to a disposal of equity investment.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB524.4 million (US$81.4 million), compared with RMB253.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the third quarter of 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes, was RMB180.0 million (US$27.9 million), compared with RMB361.2 million for the same period of 2020.

Diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB2.17 (US$0.34) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.05 for the same period of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.75 (US$0.12) for the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.50 for the same period of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB11,119.6 million (US$1,725.7 million), compared with RMB10,738.2 million as of June 30, 2021, primarily due to a cash inflow from a disposal of equity investment.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 9, 2021).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4691866

After registration is complete, please dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 16, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

Replay Access Code:

4691866

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, and gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change and disposal of equity investments, net of income taxes, which both may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)






As of December 31,


As of September 30,



2020


2021


2021



RMB


RMB


US$








Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


3,293,573


3,103,779


481,699

Restricted cash


164,889


2,741


425

Short-term deposits


5,974,790


7,006,098


1,087,329

Short-term investments


1,206,539


1,009,720


156,706

Accounts receivable, net


71,237


74,692


11,592

Amounts due from related parties, net


64,802


211,301


32,793

Prepayments and other current assets, net


495,108


934,951


145,102








Total current assets


11,270,938


12,343,282


1,915,646








Non-current assets







Deferred tax assets


48,313


26,451


4,105

Investments


467,206


582,213


90,358

Property and equipment, net


94,555


82,438


12,794

Intangible assets, net


62,796


90,717


14,079

Right-of-use assets, net


87,418


404,929


62,844

Prepayments and other non-current assets


379,461


150,542


23,364








Total non-current assets


1,139,749


1,337,290


207,544








Total assets


12,410,687


13,680,572


2,123,190








Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


10,083


18,918


2,936

Advances from customers and deferred revenue


485,878


399,607


62,018

Income taxes payable


56,861


74,613


11,580

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


1,707,289


1,759,490


273,066

Amounts due to related parties


95,457


333,812


51,807

Lease liabilities due within one year


29,227


36,812


5,713








Total current liabilities


2,384,795


2,623,252


407,120








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities


57,620


51,216


7,949

Deferred tax liabilities


13,350


4,597


713

Deferred revenue


178,144


145,174


22,531








Total non-current liabilities


249,114


200,987


31,193








Total liabilities


2,633,909


2,824,239


438,313








HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)






As of December 31,


As of September 30,



2020


2021


2021



RMB


RMB


US$








Shareholders' equity







Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
    750,000,000 shares authorized as of December
    31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively; 
    83,490,841 and 86,195,765 shares issued and
    outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and
    September 30, 2021, respectively)


55


56


9

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
    200,000,000 shares authorized as of December
    31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively; 
    152,357,321 and 151,136,517 shares issued and 
    outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and
    September 30, 2021, respectively)


100


100


16

Additional paid-in capital


11,465,575


11,688,697


1,814,057

Statutory reserves


122,429


122,429


19,001

Accumulated deficit


(1,883,643)


(987,475)


(153,254)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


72,262


32,526


5,048








Total shareholders' equity


9,776,778


10,856,333


1,684,877








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


12,410,687


13,680,572


2,123,190

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2020


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Net revenues















Live streaming


2,657,208


2,579,178


2,601,854


403,801


7,496,755


7,573,307


1,175,359

Advertising and others


157,632


383,197


373,692


57,996


427,277


969,398


150,448
















Total net revenues


2,814,840


2,962,375


2,975,546


461,797


7,924,032


8,542,705


1,325,807
















Cost of revenues(1)


(2,194,263)


(2,381,056)


(2,471,536)


(383,576)


(6,253,627)


(6,943,488)


(1,077,612)
















Gross profit


620,577


581,319


504,010


78,221


1,670,405


1,599,217


248,195
















Operating expenses(1)















Research and development expenses


(182,683)


(207,899)


(206,203)


(32,002)


(518,597)


(613,173)


(95,163)

Sales and marketing expenses


(143,846)


(167,045)


(229,404)


(35,603)


(364,902)


(541,034)


(83,967)

General and administrative expenses


(118,741)


(72,130)


(80,073)


(12,427)


(348,953)


(236,294)


(36,672)
















Total operating expenses


(445,270)


(447,074)


(515,680)


(80,032)


(1,232,452)


(1,390,501)


(215,802)
















Other income, net


47,613


47,643


94,804


14,713


99,650


218,415


33,897
















Operating income


222,920


181,888


83,134


12,902


537,603


427,131


66,290
















Interest and short-term investments income


75,919


57,729


62,561


9,709


239,373


185,420


28,777

Gain on fair value change of investments


-


3,593


40,568


6,296


2,160


44,161


6,854

Other non-operating expenses


-


-


-


-


(10,010)


-


-

Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net


4,677


722


(31)


(5)


2,277


(1,569)


(244)
















Income before income tax expenses


303,516


243,932


186,232


28,902


771,403


655,143


101,677
















Income tax expenses


(50,657)


(58,291)


(40,577)


(6,297)


(139,499)


(138,278)


(21,460)
















Income before share of income (loss) in
      equity method investments, net of
      income taxes


252,859


185,641


145,655


22,605


631,904


516,865


80,217
















Share of income (loss) in equity method
      investments, net of income taxes


154


610


378,724


58,777


(907)


379,303


58,867
















Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.


253,013


186,251


524,379


81,382


630,997


896,168


139,084
















Net income attributable to ordinary
     shareholders


253,013


186,251


524,379


81,382


630,997


896,168


139,084
















HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2020


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Net income per ADS*















—Basic


1.10


0.78


2.20


0.34


2.82


3.77


0.58

—Diluted


1.05


0.77


2.17


0.34


2.65


3.71


0.58

Net income per ordinary share















—Basic


1.10


0.78


2.20


0.34


2.82


3.77


0.58

—Diluted


1.05


0.77


2.17


0.34


2.65


3.71


0.58
















Weighted average number of ADS used in
     calculating net income per ADS















—Basic


230,554,718


238,105,367


238,814,217


238,814,217


224,053,176


237,848,772


237,848,772

—Diluted


240,474,833


241,536,071


241,449,111


241,449,111


237,807,379


241,774,727


241,774,727
















* Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share
















(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:




















Three Months Ended


Nine Month Ended



September 30,
2020


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Cost of revenues


17,352


12,969


11,883


1,844


47,939


41,473


6,437

Research and development expenses


42,552


32,226


34,720


5,388


114,070


103,687


16,092

Sales and marketing expenses


2,711


1,670


2,512


390


7,829


6,073


943

General and administrative expenses


45,549


20,636


21,714


3,370


156,383


67,474


10,472

HUYA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2020


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Gross profit


620,577


581,319


504,010


78,221


1,670,405


1,599,217


248,195

Share-based compensation expenses allocated
      in cost of revenues


17,352


12,969


11,883


1,844


47,939


41,473


6,437
















Non-GAAP gross profit


637,929


594,288


515,893


80,065


1,718,344


1,640,690


254,632
















Operating income


222,920


181,888


83,134


12,902


537,603


427,131


66,290

Share-based compensation expenses


108,164


67,501


70,829


10,992


326,221


218,707


33,944
















Non-GAAP operating income


331,084


249,389


153,963


23,894


863,824


645,838


100,234
















Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.


253,013


186,251


524,379


81,382


630,997


896,168


139,084

Gain on fair value change and disposal of e
     quity investments, net of income taxes


-


(3,619)


(415,190)


(64,436)


(1,620)


(418,809)


(64,998)

Share-based compensation expenses


108,164


67,501


70,829


10,992


326,221


218,707


33,944
















Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.


361,177


250,133


180,018


27,938


955,598


696,066


108,030
















Net income attributable to ordinary
      shareholders


253,013


186,251


524,379


81,382


630,997


896,168


139,084

Gain on fair value change and disposal of

      equity investments, net of income taxes


-


(3,619)


(415,190)


(64,436)


(1,620)


(418,809)


(64,998)

Share-based compensation expenses


108,164


67,501


70,829


10,992


326,221


218,707


33,944
















Non-GAAP net income attributable to
      ordinary shareholders


361,177


250,133


180,018


27,938


955,598


696,066


108,030
















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share















—Basic


1.57


1.05


0.75


0.12


4.27


2.93


0.45

—Diluted


1.50


1.04


0.75


0.12


4.02


2.88


0.45
















Non-GAAP net income per ADS















—Basic


1.57


1.05


0.75


0.12


4.27


2.93


0.45

—Diluted


1.50


1.04


0.75


0.12


4.02


2.88


0.45
















Weighted average number of ADS used in 
      calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS















—Basic


230,554,718


238,105,367


238,814,217


238,814,217


224,053,176


237,848,772


237,848,772

—Diluted


240,474,833


241,536,071


241,449,111


241,449,111


237,807,379


241,774,727


241,774,727

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huya-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301419432.html

SOURCE HUYA Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.