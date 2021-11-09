ISG and Shift Technology Join Forces to Help Detect and Deter Insurance Fraud

BOSTON and DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national provider of claim investigation and litigation support to the insurance community, and Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the two organizations have entered an industry leading partnership. As a result, insurance carriers, third party administrators and self-insured organizations in the workers' compensation, and property and casualty markets can better detect, quickly intervene, and mitigate suspicious claim activity through the strategic use of integrated technology and investigation services.

Shift Claims Fraud Detection uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identify suspicious claims more effectively and accurately assess the associated risk of fraud. Through this partnership, the Shift solution will be integrated with ISG's market-leading investigation capabilities, which includes the industry's largest field investigation footprint and a powerful social intelligence platform. The partnership will provide claims organizations a seamless approach to early intervention and timely field investigations to mitigate fraud and expedite claim outcomes.

"We are pleased to partner with a company that shares our mission of helping clients achieve optimal claims outcomes," said Robert Reardon, CEO of ISG. "Through our integrated solution, we will be able to deliver an even higher level of fraud mitigation services to our customers and produce timely and meaningful results. This collaborative approach to mitigating fraud pairs the expertise of two companies and creates a single point of integration for our customers."

The partnership between ISG and Shift brings together two widely recognized leaders in the field of insurance fraud detection and investigation. Working in concert, Shift Claims Fraud Detection delivers actionable alerts, including comprehensive rationale for suspicion, directly to ISG's experienced investigators. The joint offering provides the foundation for highly configurable and scalable fraud mitigation programs that align with insurers' staffing requirements and other strategic considerations.

"The efficiency and accuracy technology brings to the fight against fraud is fundamentally changing the way the insurance industry thinks about fraud detection and investigation," stated Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Partnering with ISG will create new opportunities for more participants in the insurance industry to take advantage of not only advanced technology but also the experience of dedicated professionals committed to stopping insurance fraud."

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national market leader and technology driven service provider delivering a unique combination of Investigation , Medical , Record management as well as Medicare Compliance solutions that offer claim and litigation support to both insurance and legal communities. ISG provides services to insurance carriers, fortune 500 companies, third party administrators, risk management communities and legal defense firms. With over twenty-five years of experience and a comprehensive understanding of the industry challenges, ISG offers targeted, adaptable programs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. ISG services over 52,000 insurance and claim colleagues and over 20,000 lawyers across the industry. We create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience and accountability. For more information, please visit www.isgvalue.com.

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native decision automation and optimization solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Addressing several critical processes across the insurance policy lifecycle, the Shift Insurance Suite helps insurers achieve faster, more accurate claims and policy resolutions. Shift has analyzed billions of insurance transactions to date and was presented Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Claims Solutions for Insurance Market Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.shift-technology.com.





